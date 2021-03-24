SC dismisses CM Jagan's complaint against Justice NV Ramana

Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy had written an explosive letter to CJI Bobde accusing Justice Ramana of "influencing" the functioning of the Andhra High Court.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday dismissed Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy’s complaint against Justice NV Ramana, next in line to be the Chief Justice of India. In October last year, Jagan Mohad Reddy had written an explosive letter to Chief Justice SA Bobde alleging that Justice Ramana has been “influencing” the functioning of the Andhra Pradesh High Court, to act in favour of the opposition Telugu Desam Party (TDP). The apex court said that the complaint was considered and was dismissed through an ‘in-house procedure’. The details of the proceedings will, however, remain confidential.

In a note uploaded to the website on Wednesday, the Supreme Court said, “A complaint dated 6 October, 2020 sent by the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh to the Supreme Court was dealt with under the In House Procedure and the same, on due consideration, stands dismissed.”

“It be noted that all the matters dealt with under the In-House Procedure being strictly confidential in nature, are not liable to be made public,” the notice said.

This development comes shortly after Chief Justice Sharad Arvind Bobde officially recommended Justice NV Ramana to be his successor. Justice Ramana is likely to take over as the CJI on April 24.

The Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister’s unprecedented letter to the CJI had come at a time the state government was at loggerheads with the state High Court over its decision to expedite the hearing of cases against CM Jagan. The Andhra CM has 11 cases against him filed by the CBI, six by the Enforcement Directorate and 18 by the police. After the letter was sent to the CJI, it was reported that CJI Bobde had sought Justice Ramana’s response to Andhra CM Jagan’s allegations.

Jagan had alleged a “nexus” between Justice Ramana, the TDP and certain judges of the Andhra Pradesh High Court. He has also accused him of influencing the HC's roster and thereby the outcome of many cases.

