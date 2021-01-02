CJI Bobde seeks Justice Ramana’s response to Andhra CM Jagan’s allegations

This comes a day after the Andhra Pradesh government filed an affidavit with the CJI's office, making its complaint official

news Controversy

Chief Justice of India Sharad Bobde sought a response on Friday from Supreme Court judge NV Ramana on a complaint filed by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. Jagan had accused Justice Ramana of attempting to influence the state government through the Andhra Pradesh High Court.

CJI Bobde seeking a response comes a day after the Andhra Pradesh government filed an affidavit with the CJI's office. The Chief Minister had earlier written a letter to the CJI. In response to the letter, the CJI's office had informally asked the AP Chief Ministers Office (CMO) to make his complaint "on oath", reported Bar and Bench. The filing of an affidavit makes the complainant accountable if the allegations are proven false.

CJI Bobde reportedly sought Justice Ramana’s response after the affidavit was filed, reported Times of India.

Jagan has alleged that Justice Ramana has been ‘influencing’ the functioning of the Andhra Pradesh High Court to act in favour of the opposition Telugu Desam Party (TDP). Justice Ramana is next in line to be the CJI after CJI Bobde retires in April. The Chief Minister had also levelled allegations of corruption against Justice Ramana and his family members.

The CJI’s office seeking a response from the judge comes at a time when the Andhra Pradesh government is at loggerheads with the state High Court over its decision to expedite the hearing of cases against Jagan.

The Andhra CM has 11 cases against him filed by the CBI, six by the Enforcement Directorate and 18 by the police.

Andhra Pradesh High Court Justice Rakesh Kumar, while hearing a petition seeking Jagan’s recusal in one of the cases, also stoked controversy when he said the Andhra Pradesh High Court was under “attack by persons who are in power,”.He also stated that attacks had been made also on the Legislative Council and State Election Commission in Andhra Pradesh.

Earlier, the Supreme Court Collegium headed by CJI Bobde transferred out the Chief Justices of Andhra and Telangana High Courts. Justice Rakesh had observed that the transfers will delay the hearing of those cases in both these courts.

