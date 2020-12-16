SC Collegium recommends Justice Sanjib Banerjee as Madras HC Chief Justice

Justice Sanjib Banerjee is currently a judge at the Calcutta High Court.

The Supreme Court Collegium has recommended the elevation of Calcutta High Court judge Justice Sanjib Banerjee as the Chief Justice of Madras High Court. Currently, Justice AP Sahi is serving as the Chief Justice of Madras High Court. The Collegiumâ€™s recommendations were published on the apex courtâ€™s official website on Wednesday. Apart from Chief Justice of India SA Bobde, Justices NV Ramana, RF Nariman, UU Lalit and AM Khanwilkar are part of the five-judge Collegium.

The appointment of Justice Sanjib Banerjee as the Chief Justice of the Madras High Court comes ahead of the retirement of sitting Chief Justice of Madras High Court AP Sahi. The serving CJ of Madras High Court AP Sahi took charge in last November, and was scheduled to retire by the end of December 2020.

Justice Sanjib Banerjee completed his BSc with Hons in Economics from Calcutta University in 1983 and his LLB from the same University in 1986-87. He was enrolled as an advocate in November 1990. Sanjib Banerjee has practiced in High Courts including Bombay, Karnataka, Orissa, Patna, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab and Haryana. He was elevated as a permanent judge on June 22, 2006.

Meanwhile, along with Justice Banerjee, the Supreme Court Collegium has also recommended the elevation of three other judges as Chief Justices of various other High Courts, as per a notification dated December 14. As per the recommendation, Uttarakhand High Court judge Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia has been recommended as the Chief Justice of Gauhati High Court and Allahabad High Court judge Justice Pankaj Mithal has been recommended as the Chief Justice of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Supreme Court has also recommended the appointment of Punjab and Haryana judge Justice S Muralidhar as the Chief Justice of Orissa High Court. The Delhi High Court Justice Hima Kohli has also been recommended as Telangana Chief Justice. Justice Hima Kohli completed her graduation in Law faculty from Delhi University and she enrolled as an advocate 1984.