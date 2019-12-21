Say no to drugs: Bollywood actor Aamir Khan advises youth in TN's Ramnad district

Awareness

The actor was shooting in the coastal district when he met with district police chief Varun Kumar.

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan, who was recently in Ramanathapuram district in Tamil Nadu for a film shoot, extended a special message to the youth in the district. The actor, on the advise on the district police chief, asked students to stay away from drugs, a key issue in the coastal district.

In a video message, he said, “Hello everyone, I'm here in Ramnad with your SP Varun. We were just talking and he was telling me that one of the big issues they face here is excessive use of narcotics, drugs, contraband, things which youngsters are getting addicted to. As a result they are wasting their life and harming their life. My sincere appeal to you is to stay away from all kinds of drugs and addictive material which will only harm your life."

He went on to say, "We get one life and this is a gift to use which we should live it to the full, we should enjoy it. We should make people happy and make our loved ones happy. Getting addicted to drugs will only make life miserable for you. So my appeal to all youngsters is to stay away from drugs.”

He also added that fitness is a great way to bring joy to one's life. “When you're fit, you enjoy everything about your life. So stay fit and stay away from drugs,” said the actor.

The actor, who was last seen in Thugs of Hindostan, is currently involved in the production of Laal Singh Chaddha, the official remake of the 1994 American film Forrest Gump.

The smuggling of narcotics and contrabands has been a long troubling issue for the coastal district. The easy access to a sea port enables the trafficking of narcotics, especially to the neighbouring country of Sri Lanka.