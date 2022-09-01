Savukku Shankar appears before Madras HC in contempt case, stands by what he said

The Madras High Court had initiated suo motu proceedings against Savukku Shankar on July 19 for his statements against Judge GR Swaminathan.

news Court

YouTuber Savukku Shankar appeared before the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Thursday, September 1, in connection with the contempt case against him for saying that the judiciary is corrupt. The YouTuber said he stood by his statement that the judiciary was riddled with corruption and made the submission before Justice GR Swaminathan and Justice B Pugalendhi. The court adjourned the matter till September 8 as Savukku Shankar sought time to file a counter.

The Madras High Court initiated suo motu proceedings against Savukku Shankar on July 19 for suggesting that Justice GR Swaminathan 'met someone' at the Azhagar temple in Madurai in connection with the case against right-wing YouTuber and social media influencer Maridhas who was arrested for his tweet against the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) government in Tamil Nadu. “Sir, you can ask me anything. Do not speak in court. Whom did you meet at 6 am in Alagar temple while investigating Maridas’ case?” Shankar had said in his tweet.

While hearing the first contempt case, judge Swaminathan issued a second contempt notice against the YouTuber. The judge noted that on July 22, three days after the first contempt case was filed against him, Shankar had made the comment, “The entire higher judiciary is riddled with corruption,” on his YouTube Channel, Red Pix. “Issue notice to Thiru.Shankar @ 'Savukku' Shankar to show cause as to why proceedings for criminal contempt should not be initiated against him,” the court said in its brief order on August 4.

On August 23, the Madras High Court passed an interim injunction against Savukku Shankar, restraining him from publishing and circulating information on social media, against DMK Minister V Senthil Balaji. The Minister had filed a case against Savukku Shankar alleging a smear campaign against him and claimed that his reputation was tarnished by the videos and tweets published by Savukku.