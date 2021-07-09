Netflix subtitles beef as ‘BDF’ in 'Namma Stories', netizens take offence

The music video 'Namma Stories' is a collaboration of artistes from south India, to celebrate Netflix’s new Twitter handle.

Flix Controversy

'Parottem beefum njan thinnum athikaalathu '– I will eat parotta and beef early in the morning, sings Neeraj Madhav, actor and rap singer, in Malayalam. It’s towards the end of 'Namma Stories', a collaboration of musicians from the five states of south India, presented by Netflix. Problem is, Netflix’s subtitles for Neeraj's line says: 'I’ll eat BDF and parotta for breakfast.' 'BDF' is the term used for a favourite beef dish of Malayalis – Beef Dry Fry. But netizens have taken offence to Netflix reducing ‘beef’ to BDF, especially with how beef has been politicised in many right-wing ruled states in India.

Malayali writer NS Madhavan advised Netflix to learn the spelling of beef. He writes, “Podey @NetflixIndia, before you try to appropriate Malayalam with tharikida dialogues, learn the spelling of beef. It is B-E-E-F. Don’t come here with sanghiphobia (sic).”

The song that Netflix describes as “a celebration of stories from the south and its new home on Twitter” (Netflix’s India South handle) is performed by NJ aka Neeraj Madhav, Arivu, SIRI and Hanumankind, mixed and mastered by Devang Rachh.

Twitter user The Saudade Guy simply stated the obvious: “Hey @Netflix_INSouth, the song is all cool, but the fact that you couldn't say beef in the subtitles is not so South.”

Another user Anton Kalashnikov wrote, "To all those folks wondering what BDF stands for in the new Netflix South Anthem—it's Beef Dry Fry. Irony is that even in a song that celebrates South's 'unity in diversity,' Netflix couldn't muster up the courage to name something almost all Malayalis relish. Spineless."

The music is composed and produced by Kartik Shah. The video is produced by Supari Studios, and directed by Akshay Sundher. Its cinematographer is Raghav Adhithya.

its not BDF its BEEF

