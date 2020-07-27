Sathankulam deaths: TN CM EPS allocates govt job to Jayaraj’s daughter Percis

TN Chief Minister handed over the order copy to Percis on Monday.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami handed over the order posting Percis Jayaraj as the Junior Assistant in the Revenue Department in Thoothukudi on compassionate grounds. Percis is the daughter of Jayaraj and sister of Bennix, the father-son duo who lost their lives due to custodial torture in Sathankulam police station.

The Tamil Nadu CM had on June 24 announced Rs 20 lakh solatium for the kin of the traders from the Chief Minister Relief fund and he also ensured a government job for one of the family members. Based on the announcement, the Minister for Information and Publicity Kadambur Raju on June 26 distributed Rs 20 lakh aid to the family members.

Taking to media persons, Percis said, “Tamil Nadu government has provided us this job for us to come out of the sorrow. The Chief Minister also expressed his heartfelt condolences. The CM also promised that they will lawfully investigate and provide apt punishment for the accused. The CBI investigation is going on and I believe the law department will ensure justice for us.”

The two traders, Jayaraj and Bennix, were picked up by the police accusing them of keeping their mobile shop open for a few minutes after the lockdown curfew period ended. The father and son were subjected to custodial torture in the Sathankulam police station and were later taken to Kovilpatti sub jail. In the sub jail, the son Bennix complained of chest pain and was taken to Kovilpatti government hospital where he died on June 22 while his father succumbed a few hours later in the same hospital on June 23.

The CCTV footage retrieved from a nearby shop shows that the police picked up Jayaraj before 8 pm, the prescribed time to close the shop during lockdown. Based on the evidence, autopsy report and the statement of a woman constable, the Tamil Nadu government transferred the case to CB-CID. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) later took over the case as the state government transferred the case to the central agency.