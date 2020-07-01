Sathankulam deaths: ADSP and DSP given new postings in less than 24 hrs

D Kumar will now take charge as ADSP, Prohibition Enforcement Wing in the Nilgiris and C Prathaban has been posted as DSP, anti-land grabbing special cell at Pudukottai.

news Crime

Even as people continue to closely watch the developments in the case of Sathankulam police excess that resulted in the deaths of father and son, Jayaraj and Bennix, the Tamil Nadu government has given two important police officers directly linked to the case - D Kumar, Additional Superintendent of Police (ADSP) and C Prathaban, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) new postings.

This comes less than 24 hours since the court recommended their transfers to conduct a fair trial. While the police officers were not immediately transferred and instead put under waitlist, constable Maharajan, who had passed a disparaging remark against Kovilpatti Magistrate when he had gone to conduct an inquiry at the station, was suspended.

D Kumar will now take charge as ADSP, Prohibition Enforcement Wing in the Nilgiris, replacing officer G Gopi. C Prathaban has been posted to fill the vacancy of DSP, anti-land grabbing special cell at Pudukottai. N Ramanathan, who was DSP in Kallakurichi subdivision of Kallakurichi district, will now take charge as DSP in Sathakulam subdivision of Thoothukudi district.

ADSP G Gopi has been transferred to fill the vacancy and to take charge as ADSP, Crime against women and children in Thoothukudi district.

On Tuesday, Madurai Bench of Madras High court summoned D Kumar, C Prathapan, and three police officers involved in the Sathankulam custodial death case in the suo motu criminal contempt petition. A number of significant changes have taken place at Sathankulam police station since the deaths of Jayaraj and Bennix on June 22 and 23. Following the High Courtâ€™s orders, based on Kovilpatti Magistrateâ€™s report, Social Security Scheme Tahsildar Chendur Rajan was appointed to take charge of the police station.

Over 17 police officers from the Sathankulam station have been transferred since the incident. Sub-inspectors Balakrishnan and Raghuganesh, who were accused of assaulting Jayaraj and Bennix, were suspended. Tamil Nadu government also transferred Thoothukudi Superintendent of Police (SP) Arun Balagopalan and appointed S Jeyakumar, who was SP of Villupuram district.

However, the AIADMK governmentâ€™s choice of officers posted to take up significant bureaucratic roles at this crucial juncture has come under public scrutiny.