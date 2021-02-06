Sasikala, TTV will try to disrupt law and order in TN on Monday, alleges Minister

AIADMK Ministers filed a second complaint against TTV Dhinakaran and Sasikala, who is scheduled to return to Chennai on Monday.

news Politics

Tamil Nadu Minister for Law CV Shanmugam on Saturday alleged that AMMK leader TTV Dhinakaran and VK Sasikala, aide of former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, are attempting to disrupt the state’s law and order when she returns to Chennai on Monday. AIADMK leaders including the Ministers on Saturday met the DGP JK Tripathy to give a complaint against Dhinakaran and Sasikala, and urged the police to ensure law and order in the state remains unaffected.

Just two days after a complaint was given to the DGP on the use of the AIADMK flag by Sasikala, party leaders including Minister for Law CVe Shanmugam, Fisheries Minister Jayakumar, Electricity Minister Thangamani, Minister for Tamil Official Language Ma Foi Pandiarajan and the ruling party’s presidium chairman Madusudhanan visited the DGP in Chennai.

Addressing reporters after giving the complaint, C Ve Shanmugam said, “Dhinakaran has said that DGP or even armed forces cannot stop Sasikala from using the flag of AIADMK. Dhinakaran has given such a threatening statement to create a conflict in peaceful Tamil Nadu. They have plotted a plan and that’s why TTV Dinakaran has given such a statement.”

On Friday, TTV Dhinakaran commenting on the complaint given by AIADMK leaders said, not just DGP but even the heads of armed forces cannot stop Sasikala from using the party flag. She is the General Secretary of the AIADMK and hence she is using it, he added.

The Law Minister, however, said, “The Election Commission has given a final judgment that the two leaves symbol belongs to Deputy Chief Minister and AIADMK Coordinator O Panneerselvam, Chief Minister and AIADMK Co-coordinator Edappadi K Palaniswami and Presidium Chairman Madhusudanan.”

“Accordingly, in the last four years, Tamil Nadu government under the leadership of AIADMK has been functioning by maintaining peace and good governance. AIADMK after receiving the two leaves symbol has faced Parliamentary elections, local body elections and two by-elections at Nanguneri and Vikravandi,” he said.

However, Sasikala, who just completed her four year jail term in the disproportionate assets case, is now saying things against the ruling in the case, he said, adding, “Not just this, Sasikala has plotted to disrupt the law and order and has decided to put the blame on AIADMK for their turmoil. AIADMK does not have any links with their ploy. So we have requested DGP to take action into the matter.”

TTV Dhinakaran responded to the Minister’s comments stating, "In order to invite Sasikala, all the people who are affectionate over Jayalalithaa, are getting ready to invite her and during this time I do not know why the Ministers are getting rattled."

"A Minister changed all my statements as per his wishes forgetting that he holds a government post. The statement of these MInisters who are in a post and their complaints to DGP makes it appear like they are planning to disrupt the law and order situation and shift the blame," he alleged on Twitter.

“Also, they hid the fact that the case on the ownership of AIADMK petitioned by Sasikala is still pending in the Madras High Court, he said."AIADMK members and public are seeing their speech with a frown on their face," he said.

Sasikala is scheduled to return to Chennai from Bengaluru on Monday. She was released from the Parappana Agrahara jail in Bengaluru on January 27, but as she was receiving treatment in hospital for COVID-19, she deferred her return, until she finished her quarantine.