Sasikala reaches Chennai hospital to visit Madhusudhanan even as EPS on premises

Meanwhile AIADMK, on its official Twitter handle, said that the people should not believe any rumours on the health of Madhusudhanan, who was in the ICU of the Apollo Hospital at Greams Road.

news Politics

A visit to Apollo Hospital in Chennai to see ailing AIADMK presidium Chairman Madhusudhanan by two leaders led to intense drama within AIADMK. The former interim general secretary VK Sasikala visited the hospital at the same time as former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Tuesday. However, the two leaders did not meet at the hospital and Edappadi Palaniswami soon left the premises.

The former general secretary and aide of the late Jayalalithaa created another ripple by reaching the hospital in a car with an AIADMK flag and spent 15 minutes in the hospital. Later, Sasikala told the reporters that Madhusudhanan was her elder brother in their AIADMK family and she came to visit him after learning about the ill health of the leader.

AIADMK spokesperson M Babu Murugavel told IANS, "She may have come on humanitarian grounds... there is nothing political to it and her attempt to try and confuse the party cadres won't bear fruit."

The party had also earlier opposed her sporting the party flag on the car while she was returning back to Tamil Nadu from the Bengaluru central prison, where she was lodged after being sentenced to four years in prison by the Supreme Court in 2017 for amassing wealth disproportionate to her known sources of income.

Sources in the AIADMK told IANS that former Chief Minister K Palaniswami left the hospital as soon as Sasikala reached the premises. The former aide of Jayalalithaa has been in the news ever since AIADMK faced defeat in the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. Sasikala was in constant touch with the party lower-level functionaries of AIADMK in all parts of the state. She also has a dedicated office at her T Nagar residence to communicate with the party functionaries and disgruntled leaders across the state.

Meanwhile AIADMK, on its official Twitter handle, said that the people should not believe any rumours on the health of Madhusudhanan, who has been admitted to the ICU of Apollo Hospital at Greams Road.