Sasikala meets Rajinikanth at his Chennai residence

Sasikala also visited the actor to personally congratulate him on winning Dadasaheb Phalke Award this year.

Former AIADMK leader VK Sasikala met superstar Rajnikanth at his Poes Garden residence in Chennai on Monday, December 6. According to a press release, Sasikala had a formal conversation with the actor and his wife Latha Rajnikanth. She visited the actor to enquire about his health condition as the actor was hospitalized on October 28. Besides this, Sasikala visited the actor to personally congratulate him on winning Dadasaheb Phalke Award this year.

The actor underwent a carotid artery revascularisation on October 28. He had been admitted to the hospital after he complained of giddiness.

Rajinikanth had announced the launch of his political party on December 29, 2020, but later backtracked, citing poor health and the Covid-19 pandemic situation. He had later disbanded his political outfit, Rajini Makkal Mandram (RMM), and openly announced that he had no intentions to enter politics even at a later stage.

However, the meeting between Rajinikanth and Sasikala, a key aide of late Chief Minister and AIADMK supremo J.Jayalalithaa had sparked discussions in political circles as the latter is aiming at a comeback in the AIADMK and is engaging with party cadres and lower-level functionaries across the state.

Sasikala was expelled from the AIADMK in January after being released after serving a four-year sentence in the disproportionate assets case.

The AIADMK recently amended its bylaws to retain and strengthen the present leadership structure of top two positions held by O Panneerselvam and K Palaniswami. The changes, effected in the Executive Committee meet, are expected to help the leadership in legal matters in the wake of a pending case against the AIADMK by Sasikala.

A case filed by Sasikala, challenging the 2017 AIADMK general council resolutions, including removing her from the post of interim general secretary, is pending in a Chennai city civil court.

