Sarathkumar, Raadhika, Seeman and others meet Sasikala in Chennai residence

On Wednesday, Sasikala paid respects to a photo of Jayalalithaa, on the late leader's 73rd birth anniversary.

Close to two weeks after her return to Chennai from Karnataka, ousted AIADMK General secretary VK Sasikala received a stream of visitors at her Chennai residence. Samathuva Makkal Katchi founder Sarathkumar, his wife Raadhika, Naam Tamilar Katchi chief coordinator Seeman and Director Bharathiraaja were amongst the visitors who greeted 'Chinnamma', as she is called by her supporters.

Sasikala who had contracted COVID-19 during the last weeks of her imprisonment in the Parappana Agrahara prison, was reportedly resting after her return to Chennai, based on doctor's orders. On Wednesday, she paid respects to Jayalalithaa, on the late leader's 73rd birth anniversary.

Sarathkumar and Raadhika who arrived to greet Sasikala during this homage to Jayalalithaa told the media that one should not forget what they owe to someone and should remain grateful, hinting at Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami who was appointed to the post by Sasikala. Sarathkumar further elaborated that AIADMK leaders have been on good terms with Sasikala for years and that they have to decide how they will take this relationship forward.

Raadhika meanwhile added that they had come to enquire about Sasikala's health and stated that they had always known her as a sister to Jayalalithaa.

Director Bharathiraja who met the media after meeting Sasikala, maintained that he was not a politician.

"I wanted to meet a high achieving Tamil woman. She is a brave Tamil woman. So I met her and spoke," he said, refusing to comment on her political plans.

Speaking to her followers, Sasikala meanwhile sought support from them for the upcoming elections.

"I know that they can't buy you for a price. You are all true followers of Amma. Today is a happy day for me because I am celebrating Amma's 73rd birthday with you. There is no price for this. Amma has left crores of followers for me," she said. "I see Amma in every face. So, in the coming assembly election..we all know what she said in assembly (that AIADMK will stay in power for 100 years)..we need to prove that right. In the upcoming election, we will all have to win. You have to support me in this."



