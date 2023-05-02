Santhosh Subramaniam to Arunmozhi Varman: The Jayam Ravi interview

Actor Jayam Ravi talks about being seen as the â€˜nice guyâ€™ of Tamil cinema, the bonhomie on the sets of â€˜Ponniyin Selvanâ€™, the cultural footprint of â€˜Santhosh Subramaniamâ€™ and more.

Flix Cinema

Throughout his acting career, Jayam Ravi was seen as a sweet, endearing â€˜boy next doorâ€™ and every other adjective that meant he was a safe bet, ever since he made his debut in a lead role with Jayam in 2003. But this changed in 2015 with Thani Oruvan. Suddenly, people realised that his sweet face could also crumple convincingly in anger. And now, after the Ponniyin Selvan films, thereâ€™s near-unanimous agreement that no one other than Jayam Ravi could have inhabited the titular role better, with his understated regality, valour and dignity.

The extensive promotions for the films were another story altogether. Ravi stole hearts with his salt and pepper look and stylish ensembles. His heartfelt conversations, some of them teary-eyed, cemented peopleâ€™s opinion of him as the man next door. He has embraced the onset of middle age gracefully, and bashfully concedes that he is looking his best now. Here are edited excerpts from an interview:

Do you realise people are seeing you in a new light now?

Ha, yes. I entered the industry very early, when I was 21 â€” a boy! The characters I did were literally the â€˜boy next doorâ€™ or the â€˜shy romanticâ€™, and people accepted me that way. In my late 20s, I realised I have to move away from that zone, and I tried action and films that spoke about social issues. Iâ€™ve tried to transform myself with experience and age.

Universally, it is acknowledged that men look their best in their 40s, and I think Iâ€™m joining that list too. I believe in ageing gracefully and accepting middle age, grey hair and all. Iâ€™ve been to the parlour just twice in my life â€” for my first film and my wedding.

You seem to have become less reticent in your interactions with the media too.

Yes, I have. I am happy with my life and I think that shows in the interactions. I donâ€™t overcomplicate things, I never have. I donâ€™t torture myself over things that happen around me. And thatâ€™s one reason I always find a positive way out of any difficult situation.

You mentioned in past interviews that Mani Ratnam asked you to prepare to play Arunmozhi Varman, and to feel like a prince and a king. What did you eventually end up doing to prepare for the role?

I tried, I really tried. And then I realised that even if this story is set centuries ago, the bond among siblings is the same [even today]. Arunmozhi has an elder sister and brother, and so do I. I think not much has changed in terms of family dynamics over the years. I belong to a close-knit family, and so does Arunmozhi. I kept that as the core of the character, and we built dignity and valour into it.

Every now and then, there comes a stage in an actorâ€™s career when itâ€™s seen as â€˜beforeâ€™ and â€˜afterâ€™ a particular movie. For you, there has been Thani Oruvan, and now Ponniyin Selvan.

Yes, I understand why that happens. But, like I always say, there wonâ€™t be another Ponniyin Selvan. I wonâ€™t get something like this again. This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, and I realise that. Some did wonder if Iâ€™d fit the part, but that is fine too. This is a character that has lived in peopleâ€™s imaginations for decades, after all. I think I got the role because of my positive, sincere image over my two decades in the industry.

You were on a roll during the promotions, and you also got very emotional during the last legâ€¦

Yes, it was a seminal moment when we realised that this journey is coming to an end. In todayâ€™s setup, we donâ€™t get to work in multi-starrers very often. This film provided all of us an opportunity to bond without ego or a sense of competition. Because we surrendered to Kalkiâ€™s novel, and our master Mani [Ratnam] sir. There was zero negativity, and we had so much time to share our professional techniques and personal feelings. If I faced any issue, Iâ€™d go to Karthi and ask for a keyword. It actually felt like going to college. Thatâ€™s rare, and possibly wonâ€™t happen again for a long time. This bond is for a lifetime, and it was liberating to be this free.

It also made us better people. Like our seniors shared techniques with us, we shared them with those who entered the industry after us. If they got scolded on set, we were there to tell them that we have been there, gotten the same scoldings and have now come to this space. We were there to tell them the next day will be better, even awesome.

How was it going back to another film set after you wrapped up PS2?

There was a long gap, which helped me snap out of that zone. But even otherwise, I live between action and cut and donâ€™t take things home. When I hear a script, that character takes shape within me, and once thatâ€™s done, I am a clean slate again.

For instance, I canâ€™t hold within me fragments of Romeo Juliet (2015) to play a romantic lead now. That was a major hit and it worked well, but it is also from a different era and time in my life. I canâ€™t possibly do that now. Iâ€™d play romance differently now.

Some of your roles, especially the one from Santhosh Subramaniam, are meme gold even today. Santhosh Subramaniam released at a time when 'helicopter parenting' was not even a widely known term. Did you imagine that the character will resonate with audiences for this long?

Definitely not. I was hoping the film would make an impact, but never expected it to work for this long. The film showed how overcaring can cause harm. So many people have come forward to share how, after watching the movie, theyâ€™ve let their kids make their own decisions and choose a course of their choice. It feels wonderful that the movie remains relevant to this day.

