Santhanam's 'Biskoth', Santhosh's 'Irandam Kuththu' in theatres for Deepavali

With Digital Service Providers offering to waive off VPF for the month of November, to smoothen the reopening of business, new films are scheduled for release.

The good news for all movie buffs out there is that the film theatres across Tamil Nadu have reopened and new releases are lined up for Deepavali week. Theatres across the state were shut down in March this year following the lockdown announcement from the government due to the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic. While five Tamil films -- Vijay's Bigil, Dharala Prabhu, Gautham Karthik’s Iruttu Araiyil Murattu Kuththu, Ashok Selvan starrer Oh My Kadavule and Dulquer Salmaan’s Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal -- have re-released on November 10, new films are set to release very soon.

With the Digital Service Providers (DSPs) offering to waive off the VPF at least for the month of November to smoothen the reopening of business, new releases such as director Santhosh’s adult horror-comedy Irandam Kuthu and Santhanam’s Biskoth have confirmed their release for this Deepavali.

Director Santhosh tweeted,"To All who tot #IrandamKuththu is not censored and will not clear censor. Here’s the censor certificate and release date #HappyDiwaliFolks 14thNov2020 See you all in theatres" and Trident Arts, who are releasing Biskoth tweeted,"#Biskoth to bring back your happiness this Diwali! Let’s celebrate it with fun-filled & a complete laughter riot."

Biskoth, written and directed by R Kannan, stars Santhanam in the lead role along with Tara Alisha Berry. Sowcar Janaki, Anandraj, Motta Rajendran and Manohar form the rest of the star cast. Reports are that Biskoth will be veteran actor Sowcar Janaki’s 400th film and she will be playing Santhanam’s grandmother in it. Besides directing the film, R Kannan is also producing Biskoth under his home banner. Radhan has scored the music for the film, while the cinematography was handled by Shanmuga Sundaram.

Irandam Kuthu is the sequel to 2018 adult horror comedy Iruttu Arayil Murattu Kuthu which has also been directed by Santhosh P Jayakumar. In addition to Santhosh, this sequel stars Akriti Singh, Daniel Pope, Meenal, VJ Sha Ra and Motta Rajendran. It may be noted here that when the teaser of the film released earlier, it trigged several controversies with veteran director Bharathiraja condeming it in an open letter.

