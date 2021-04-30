Sandalwood actor Arjun Gowda turns ambulance driver to help people during COVID-19 pandemic

The actor rose to fame for his role in the Kannada movie ‘Aa Drushya’.

As India is seeing a spike in the number of coronavirus cases across the country, many actors have stepped up and volunteered to contribute towards COVID-19 relief. Sandalwood actor Arjun Gowda decided to help COVID-19 patients by working as an ambulance driver in Bengaluru.

In an interview with Bangalore Times, the actor mentioned that he has been on the road over the past two days and has assisted patients by taking them to the hospital and helped people who need to perform final rites for those who have succumbed to COVID-19. He also stated that he will keep helping people irrespective of their religious background or where they come from.

Sharing a snippet from a news article on Instagram, Arjun Gowda extended his gratitude to Project Smile Trust, the organisation that presented him with the opportunity. Further stating that it is his honour to protect the people of Karnataka, he said that he has undergone the training required to do the job and has also taken all precautionary measures. “I have taken all necessary precautions and also necessary training .. am overwhelmed for your wishes, Thz means a lot to me ..it’s my commitment and my honour to serve and work for the people of KARNATAKA.. JAI BHUVANESHWARI,” Arjun wrote.

Many of the actor’s fans and followers extended support and appreciated the actor’s humanitarian gesture. Some also highlighted how volunteering is the need of the hour and could play an important role in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.

The actor rose to fame with his role in the 2019 Kannada movie Aa Drushya. The film is written by Karthick Naren and directed by Shiva Ganesh. The crime thriller is the remake of the popular 2016 Tamil film Dhuruvangal Pathinaaru starring Rahman in the lead. The film was produced by K Manju Cinemas.

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood too has made significant contributions and helped many COVID-19 patients since the onset of the pandemic. Some of the other actors who have created awareness and extended support on social media include Bhumi Pednekar, Sameera Reddy and playback singer Chinmayi Sripaada among others.

