Samantha's pic clicked by her mom wins hearts

On the professional front, Samantha will be next seen in the upcoming period film ‘Shaakuntalam’.

Flix Entertainment

Actor Samantha Akkineni took to Instagram on Friday, July 9 to share a photo of herself clicked by her mother, Ninette Prabhu. Samantha is seen in a nightshirt, sporting a natural and elegant look. Calling it Samantha’s ‘no makeup look’, many followers have dropped comments in awe of actor Samantha’s latest photo. Actor Rashi Khanna too commented below the photo, heaping praises on Samantha. "So pretty,” Rashi’s comment read. Sharing the photo, Samantha wrote, “by MOMMY Dearest.”

On Friday, Samantha also reshared a photo featuring her husband, actor Naga Chaitanya Akkineni, along with Bollywood actor Aamir Khan, producer Kiran Rao and director Advait Chandan. The image was taken on the sets of the upcoming Bollywood movie Laal Singh Chaddha, Naga Chaitanya’s Bollywood debut film. In the photo, both Naga Chaitanya and Aamir are seen dressed like soldiers. The shooting for the movie is reportedly taking place in Ladakh. Sharing the photo, Samantha wrote: “yay yay yay”.

Samantha was last seen in the second season of over-the-top (OTT) platform Amazon Prime Video’s hit web series The Family Man. The second season of the show highlighted the Tamil Eelam struggle in Sri Lanka. She essayed the role of Raji, a highly trained rebel operative. Featuring Manoj Bajpayee, Priyamani and other actors, the web series started streaming on Amazon Prime Video on June 4.

Following its release, Samantha penned an Instagram post about her character in the web series. Sharing a photo where she is seen alongside filmmakers Raj and DK, the actor noted that despite her character in Family Man 2 being fictional, she views it as a tribute to those “who died because of an unequal war.” Underlining the struggles faced by Eelam women, she mentioned that she sees the role as a tribute to them.

Samantha will also be seen in the titular role in upcoming period movie Shaakuntalam.

