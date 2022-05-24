Samantha, Vijay Deverakonda not injured on Kushi sets: Director debunks rumours

A few reports claimed that Samantha and Vijay Deverakonda received minor injuries following an accident during the shoot for ‘Kushi’ in Kashmir.

Tollywood stars Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Vijay Deverakonda are busy shooting for their upcoming film Kushi, directed by Shiva Nirvana. Team Kushi has been shooting in Kashmir for the past few days, and a few news portals reported that the actors were involved in an accident. While some reports claimed that they were injured in a car accident, others stated that it occured while they were performing a stunt sequence.

However, director Shiva Nirvana clarified on Tuesday, May 24, that there was no such accident and that Samantha and Vijay were not injured. Sharing the screenshot of a line from a news story that claimed that the actors were injured during the shoot in Kashmir, Shiva Nirvana tweeted on May 24 that it is fake news.

Producer and industry tracker BA Raju also put out a tweet clarifying that the team has returned to Hyderabad after completing a 30-day schedule in Kashmir. “”Fake news alert”:There are few reports that #VijayDeverakonda and #Samantha were injured while shooting for #Kushi movie.There is no truth in this news. The entire team returned to Hyd yesterday after successfully completing 30 days of shooting in Kashmir. Dont believe such news (sic)," the tweet read.

Billed as a family entertainer, Kushi is directed by Shiva Nirvana of Majili fame and produced by Mythri Movie Makers.

Earlier this month, the makers shared the first look poster and release date of the movie. Kushi is slated for theatrical release on December 23 this year.The film will be released in four languages — Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam. Sharing the poster on social media, Samantha said, “This Christmas- NewYears. An Explosion of Joy, laughter, happiness & Love. A Grand Family experience! #KUSHI. Telugu Tamil Kannada Malayalam. Dec 23 Worldwide Release! (sic).”Hesham Abdul Wahab has composed the music for Kushi, while Prawin Pudi has been roped in for editing. The supporting cast of Kushi includes actors Jayaram, Sachin Khedakar, Murali Sharma, Lakshmi, Ali, Rohini, Vennela Kishore, Rahul Ramakrishna, Srikanth Iyengar, and Saranya, among others.

Prior to Kushi, Samantha and Vijay Deverakonda had teamed up for the 2018 Telugu-language biographical drama Mahanati, based on the life of Indian actor Savitri. Keerthy Suresh played the role of Savitri, while Samantha played Madhuravani and Vijay had essayed the role of Vijay Anthony.