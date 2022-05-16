Samantha and Vijay Deverakonda's film Kushi gets release date

Billed as a family entertainer, ‘Kushi’ is directed by Shiva Nirvana of Majili fame and produced by Mythri Movie Makers.

Flix Tollywood

Telugu stars Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Vijay Deverakonda are teaming up for a new film. Titled Kushi, the first motion poster of the film was released on Monday, May 16, and hints at the film being a romantic entertainer. On Monday, the makers of the film also revealed that Kushi will release on December 23 this year.

Billed as a family entertainer, the Telugu film is directed by Shiva Nirvana of Majili fame and produced by Mythri Movie Makers. Apart from Samantha and Vijay, Kushi will also star Jayaram, Sachin Khedakar, Murali Sharma, Lakshmi, Ali, Rohini, Vennela Kishore, Rahul Ramakrishna, Srikanth Iyengar, Saranya and others in supporting roles.

Hesham Abdul Wahab has composed the music for Kushi, while Prawin Pudi has been roped in for editing. The film will be released in four languages — Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam. Sharing the poster on social media, Samantha said, “This Christmas- NewYears. An Explosion of Joy, laughter, happiness & Love. A Grand Family experience! #KUSHI. Telugu Tamil Kannada Malayalam. Dec 23 Worldwide Release! (sic).”

The project marks a reunion for Samantha and Vijay Deverakonda who previously worked together in the 2018 Telugu-language biographical drama Mahanati, based on the life of Indian actor Savitri. Keerthy Suresh played the role of Savitri, while Samantha played Madhuravani and Vijay had essayed the role of Vijay Anthony.

Samantha is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming period drama Shakuntalam. Based on the classical play Shakuntala by Kalidasa, the film is written and directed by Gunasekhar. Malayalam actor Dev Mohan will play King Dushyant, while Allu Arjun's daughter, Allu Arha, will play Prince Bharata. Actor Kabir Duhan Singh has also been roped in for a significant role, however, other details regarding the casting for the film are awaited. Shakuntalam is Samantha’s first pan-Indian project.

Meanwhile, Vijay Deverakonda will be seen in the upcoming sports drama Liger, which will also be a pan-India film. The film also stars Bollywood star Ananya Panday and American boxing champion Mike Tyson, and Vijay Deverakonda will be seen as a kickboxer in this film. It also stars Ronit Roy and Ramya Krishnan in significant roles. Liger is slated to hit the big screens on August 25.

This Christmas- NewYears ❤️



An Explosion of Joy, laughter, happiness & Love.

A Grand Family experience!#KUSHI

Telugu Tamil Kannada Malayalam

Dec 23 Worldwide Release!@TheDeverakonda @ShivaNirvana @MythriOfficial pic.twitter.com/35IXI9jsI4 — Samantha (@Samanthaprabhu2) May 16, 2022

With PTI inputs