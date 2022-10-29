Samantha shares she has an autoimmune condition called Myositis, in recovery

“I was hoping to share this after it had gone into remission. But it is taking a little longer than I hoped,” Samantha said in a post about her diagnosis.

Informing her fans and followers that she had been diagnosed with an autoimmune condition called Myositis, actor Samantha on Saturday, October 29, said that her doctors were confident that she would make a complete recovery very soon. Taking to Instagram, Samantha wrote, “A few months back I was diagnosed with an autoimmune condition called Myositis. I was hoping to share this after it had gone into remission. But it is taking a little longer than I hoped.”

Myositis comprises a group of rare conditions, for which the main symptoms are weak, painful or aching muscles. In an autoimmune disease, the body’s immune system fails to tell the difference between our own cells and foreign cells, which leads the immune system to mistakenly attack normal cells.

In her post, Samantha went on to share: “I am slowly realising that we don’t always need to put up a strong front. Accepting this vulnerability is something that I am still struggling with. The doctors are confident that I will make a complete recovery very soon.” She went on to add: “I have had good days and bad days…. physically and emotionally…. and even when it feels like I can’t handle one more day of this, somehow that moment passes. I guess it can only mean that I am one more day closer to recovery. I love you… THIS TOO SHALL PASS.”

Samantha’s upcoming film Yashoda is set to release on November 11. "Your response to the 'Yashodha' trailer was overwhelming. It is this love and connection that I share with all of you, that gives me the strength to deal with the seemingly unending challenges that life throws at me," Samantha wrote in her post.

Shot in Tamil and Telugu, Yashoda will be dubbed and released in additional three languages - Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam, making the widest pan-India release for a female-led film, and also marking Samantha's first Hindi theatrical release. Directed by Hari and Harish, 'Yashoda' has been produced under the banner of Sridevi Movies.

