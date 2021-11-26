Samantha to play lead role in Downton Abbey director Philip John's next

The film, titled â€˜Arrangements of Loveâ€™, is likely to see Samantha playing a bisexual Tamil woman.

Flix Cinema

Actor Samantha Akkineni is set to make her international debut with the film Arrangements of Love, an adaptation of the novel of the same name, written by novelist Timeri N Murari. The novel tracks the life of a bisexual Tamil woman who runs a detective agency. The film is set to be helmed by BAFTA-winning Welsh director Philip John, who is best known for the 2010 British period drama Downton Abbey.

Arrangements of Love is to be produced by Sunitha Tatiâ€™s Guru Films, who also produced the hit 2019 film Oh! Baby with Samantha in the lead. Oh! Baby was the Tollywood adaptation of the 2014 Korean film Miss Granny.

Arrangements of Love follows a Welsh-Indian man who tries to find his estranged father. Samanthaâ€™s character, a woman who runs a detective agency, helps the man in his search.

Samantha took to social media on November 26 to make the official announcement. She shared a photo with director Philip John and wrote: â€œA whole new world! I last auditioned in 2009 for Ye Maya chesave. 12 years later, and auditioning again, I felt the very same nervousnessâ€¦ I guess itâ€™s not every day you get to audition for a BAFTA award-winning, critically acclaimed, director of your most favourite series â€˜Downton Abbeyâ€™. Jumping for joy that you picked me, sir. #PhilipJohn Thank you @sunitha.tati @gurufilms1 for the opportunityâ€¦ can't wait to start this exciting journey!!!"

Prior to this announcement, Samantha revealed that she will be part of two bilingual projects.

Samantha, who predominantly works in Tollywood and Kollywood films, also starred in the 2021 web series The Family Man, which started streaming on over-the-top (OTT) platform Amazon Prime Video. She essayed the role of a Sri Lankan Tamil Liberation fighter in the second season of the web series. She also bagged the award for Best Performance Female (series) in the 12th edition of Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM).