Samantha looks ethereal in the first-look poster of period drama Shakuntalam

Based on Kalidasa's famous play, the film is written and directed by Gunasekhar and marks Samantha’s first pan-India project.

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu's first-look poster from her upcoming mythology-based love saga was unveiled on Monday, February 21. Dressed in white embellished with flowers, Samantha's first look from Shakuntalam resembles a vintage painting. Unveiling the same on social media, Samantha wrote, "Presenting.. Nature's beloved.. the Ethereal and Demure.. 'Shakuntala' from #Shaakuntalam." The poster features Samantha sitting on a rock, surrounded by various animals including peacocks, deer, swans and butterflies.

Based on the classical play Shakuntala by Kalidasa, the film is written and directed by Gunasekhar. Malayalam actor Dev Mohan will play King Dushyant, while Allu Arjun's daughter, Allu Arha, will play Prince Bharata. Actor Kabir Duhan Singh has also been roped in for a significant role, however, details regarding the casting for the film are awaited. Shakuntalam is Samantha’s first pan-Indian project.

The filming of Shakuntalam was completed in August last year and the post-production work is currently underway. Bankrolled by Neelima Guna, Mani Sharma has been roped in as the composer. Dil Raju is presenting the outing. When the team wrapped up shooting in August, Samantha penned a heartfelt note extending her gratitude to the director, her co-stars and the rest of the cast and crew.

Thanking the director for turning her fairy tale dreams into reality, Samantha wrote in August last year, “And it’s a wrap on Shaakuntalam !! This film will stay with me for the rest of my life. As a little girl I believed in fairy tales .. not much has changed. I still do .... and @gunasekhar1 sir my fairy godfather making my dream a reality,” the post read. Recollecting memories from the time when the script was narrated to her, Samantha shared: “When he narrated this film to me, I was immediately transported to a most beautiful world. the world of Shaakuntalam.. a world like no other (sic).”

She also added that she was unsure of whether she would be able to bring the mythological character to life. “But I was nervous and scared. Was it possible for us to create such beauty on celluloid.??Today as I say my goodbyes, I have such an immense feeling of love and gratitude, to this absolutely incredible human @gunasekhar1 sir, for he has created a world that has exceeded all my expectations. The inner child in me is dancing with joy,” Samantha wrote.

