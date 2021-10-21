Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who recently announced her separation from Akkineni Naga Chaitanya, has been at the centre of speculations and rumours around her personal life. Social media platforms such as Twitter and YouTube were filled with speculative videos and posts about the couple’s divorce. The actor has recently filed defamation cases against some YouTube channels for streaming malignant content about her. According to reports, the case will come up for hearing at the Kukatpally court on October 21, Thursday. Suman TV, Telugu Popular TV, and a few more YouTube channels will receive legal notices from Samantha, for defaming her image on their respective channels. Also, Samantha has reportedly filed a legal notice against a retired doctor named Venkata Rao, who had indulged in distasteful speculation on the reasons for the divorce.

In the wake of the negative comments and rumours she has been facing, Samantha had earlier penned a note on social media on October 8 requesting everyone not to interfere in her personal crisis. The actor also added that she will not allow the targeted speculations and rumours to break her. “Your emotional investment into a personal crisis has overwhelmed me. Thank you all for showing deep empathy, concern and for defending me against false rumours and stories that are being spread. They say I had affairs, never wanted children, that I am an opportunist and now that I have had abortions. A divorce in itself is an extremely painful process. Let alone allowing me the time to heal. This attack on me personally, has been relentless. But I promise you this, I will never allow this or anything else they say, break me,” the post read.

On the professional front, Samantha has two bilingual projects in the pipeline. On October 15, producer SR Prabhu announced that the actor has signed a new movie with debutant director Shantharuban. SR Prabhu will be bankrolling the untitled project under the banner of Dream Warrior Pictures. Announcement about another bilingual film signed by the actor was also made on the same day. Set to release in both Tamil and Telugu, the film will be helmed by filmmaker duo Hari and Harish and is bankrolled by Sivalenka Krishna Prasad under the banner of Sridevi Movies.

(With inputs from IANS)