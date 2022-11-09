Samantha calls out doomsday predictions about her health: 'I'm not dead yet'

Actor Samantha opened up about her health for the first time in an interview after revealing that she was diagnosed with myositis, an autoimmune disease.

Flix Interview

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu opened up about her health, her upcoming sci-fi film Yashoda and more in a recent interview with anchor, Suma Kanakala. This was the first interview that the actor gave after she revealed that she was diagnosed with myositis, an autoimmune disease, and the actor revealed how she has been dealing with the diagnosis. "I want to clarify one thing about my health. I have seen many articles stating I have a life-threatening disease. I'm not in that stage right now, I am not dead yet and I don't think those headlines were necessary. Yes, it is difficult, but I am still here to fight," Samantha said.

Elaborating, Samantha got emotional and said, "Some days are good days, some days are bad days. Some days, I felt as if I could not even take a step. But, when I look back, I realise how much I have progressed. I need to fight," she said.

Samantha is gearing up for her upcoming sci-fi thriller Yashoda, which revolves around the theme of surrogacy. While the movie was shot bilingual in Tamil and Telugu, the film is releasing in five languages, including Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi. The movie that is coming under the banner of Sridevi movies has Hari and Harish on board as directors.

The interviewer also discussed how Samantha did her own dubbing for Yashoda despite battling myositis. "For any artist, after performing their role so well, they wish to dub for their own character. I had that wish for a long time, but now I have confidence. I had worked on my Telugu. But, especially for Yashoda, I had to dub in a difficult situation due to my health condition, as the release date was already announced. But I am very stubborn, as I had decided to dub, so I went ahead with the decision."

Samantha had shared her diagnosis with fans through a social media post on October 29. Myositis comprises a group of rare conditions, for which the main symptoms are weak, painful or aching muscles. In an autoimmune disease, the body’s immune system fails to tell the difference between our own cells and foreign cells, which leads the immune system to mistakenly attack normal cells. “I am slowly realising that we don’t always need to put up a strong front. Accepting this vulnerability is something that I am still struggling with. The doctors are confident that I will make a complete recovery very soon,” the actor said, sharing a picture of herself while dubbing.

