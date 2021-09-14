Saidabad rape case: Hyderabad police announce Rs 10 lakh reward for info on accused

The announcement comes five days after the rape and murder of a six-year-old girl in Hyderabad, with the police forming nine teams to search for the accused.

news Investigation

After five days of exhaustive efforts in searching for the accused in the brutal rape and murder of a six-year-old tribal girl in Hyderabad, the city police have resorted to seeking the public’s help. In a statement issued on Wednesday, September 14, Hyderabad Commissioner of Police Anjani Kumar said that despite the police’s efforts, the accused, suspected to be a 30-year-old man, is still at large. In view of this, any person who is able to give information that leads to his arrest, will receive a reward of Rs 10 lakh.

The incident took place on Thursday, September 9, in Hyderabad’s Saidabad. According to the police, the 30-year-old man identified as Raju, who was also the family’s neighbour, had befriended the child before allegedly committing the offence in his house. The girl was found dead in his house hours after she went missing. Since then, as many as nine special teams constituted by the police have been conducting search operations for the accused, who is absconding

The Hyderabad police have also announced descriptive particulars of the man, which would make it easier for the public to recognise him. According to the police, the man is about 30 years old, is about 5.9 feet tall, and has long hair that he ties up. He was also seen wearing a red scarf and cap on his head, and usually wears a formal shirt and pants. The man also has tattoos on both his hands which say “Mounika”. He is also known to frequently sleep at bus stands and pavements, the police said in the statement.



An image of the accused, shared by the Hyderabad police



The Commissioner has asked citizens to pass any reliable information to the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) East Zone and the DCP Task Force by calling +91 9490616366 and +91 9490616627.

Hyderabad city police have sought leads from the public about the whereabouts of Pallakonda Raju wanted in the rape and murder of a six year old girl at Singareni colony at Saidabad in Hyderabad. A cash reward of Rs 10 lakh has also been announced. pic.twitter.com/sHsb1D5Krv — Sushil Rao (@sushilrTOI) September 14, 2021

The six-year-old victim belongs to a migrated tribal (Lambada) family, which came from the Nalgonda district of Telangana. Her father is said to be an auto driver. A murder and rape case has been registered under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012.

Read: 5 days on, Hyderabad police still search for accused in rape and murder of 6-year-old

Read: Politicians visit family of 6-yr-old rape victim in Hyderabad, demand immediate justice

The incident has drawn widespread outrage from all quarters. Politicians from across party lines and celebrities have visited the victim’s family, demanding justice to the victims’ family. The victim’s family, along with tribal rights groups and youth associations, have been staging a sit-in protest in the locality, seeking the arrest of the accused and justice for the victim.