Politicians visit family of 6-yr-old rape victim in Hyderabad, demand immediate justice

The Hyderabad City Police said they have formed nine special teams to nab the 30-year-old accused in the case.

news Protest

Extending support to the family of a six-year-child who was raped and murdered in Hyderabad's Saidabad area, politicians across the parties demanded justice for the bereaved family. The victimâ€™s family members, with the help of local activists, have been staging a protest demanding justice since the incident on September 9.

The victim belongs to a tribal (Lambada) family, which migrated from the Nalgonda district of Telangana. Her father is said to be an auto driver. While the police have started the manhunt following the incident, the accused is still at large. Raju, a 30-year-old man from the neighbourhood, is reportedly said to have befriended the child before committing the offence in his house. The childâ€™s body was found in the house of the accused. A murder and rape case has been registered under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012.

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president MP Revanth Reddy, on Monday, September 13, visited the six-year-old girlâ€™s family and consoled them. Speaking to the media, he alleged police inaction and that police had ignored the parentsâ€™ suspicion initially.

Revanth Reddy said, â€œThe youth in the area are demanding for the encounter of the accused like in Disha case. They want to catch the accused and punish him, as the police are not able to do so."

Revanth Reddy questioned why the Commissioner of Police (CP) has failed to visit the place of incident when such a brutal crime has taken place. He alleged that the police are not bothered when a crime is committed against a child from the tribal community. He further alleged that the area where the crime occured has become a known place for drug abuse.

Earlier, Congress leader MLA Seethakka also visited the family members, demanding the arrest of the accused. Former IPS officer and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) state coordinator RS Praveen Kumar met the family members, who are staging protest in the locality along with tribal and youth organisations.

Praveen Kumar pointed out that the government is able to arrest persons who question them and send them to jails, while they are unable to catch rapists. â€œThis is a brutal crime. The government should open its eyes. The accused should be arrested. They must collect all the evidence, set up a fast-track court and hang the culprit to death," said Praveen Kumar, demanding to immediately assist the family of the victim.

The incident has drawn outrage from many people, with social organistations launching a campaign for justice for the victim.

Meanwhile, Hyderabad City Police have formed as many as nine special teams to nab the accused in the case. A senior police official told TNM that the special teams are carrying out search operations.

Telangana IT Minister K Tarakarama Rao (KTR), while expressing his anguish over the incident, requested Home Minister Mahamood Ali and Director General of Police (DGP) to "ensure justice is delivered expeditiously."