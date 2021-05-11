Sai Pallavi thanks fans who contributed to COVID relief on her birthday

Actor Sai Pallavi turned 29 on Sunday (May 9).

Popular actor Sai Pallavi, who predominantly works in Telugu and Tamil films, turned 29 on Sunday. The actor took to social media to thank her fans who contributed to COVID relief, set up blood donation camps, and prepared food for orphanages on the occasion of Sai Pallavi’s birthday as a birthday present to her. Sai Pallavi wrote, “I’m very emotional right now. I’m blessed to have You find your family in me and for being able to witness you share your love in a selfless manner. May God bless you all with happiness and good health (sic).”

Further extending her gratitude to them, Sai Pallavi added, “I’m lost for words. Even during this dark phase, you wonderful people took time off your lives to make this one soul happy. I’m deeply moved. Thank you all for the love and blessings. God bless you all (sic).

The makers of Sai Pallavi’s upcoming Telugu film Shyam Singha Roy too celebrated the actor’s birthday by releasing her first-look poster from the movie on May 9. Holding a trident, Sai Pallavi is seen sporting a fierce look in the festive poster. Shyam Singha Roy is directed by filmmaker Rahul Sankrityan and bankrolled by Venkat Boyanapalli under the banner of Niharika Entertainment.

Sai Pallavi’s co-star Nani also extended his wishes to Sai Pallavi.

The film also stars Uppena fame Krithi Shetty and actor Madonna Sebastian, who rose to fame with her role in Malayalam movie Premam. Based on the theme of reincarnation, Shyam Singha Roy is partly set in West Bengal.

Two of Sai Pallavi’s movies were scheduled to hit the big screen in April this year, however, the theatrical release of those movies were postponed in view of the second wave of coronavirus in the country. Director Venu Udugula, who is spearheading the upcoming Telugu film Virata Parvam, wished Sai Pallavi on her birthday and wrote, “During this crisis, it does not seem reasonable to give birthday wishes to you. That is why even the Virata Parvam poster was not released.” The director also noted how Sai Pallavi is an excellent actor. Sai Pallavi will be seen as Vennela, a woman who falls in love with revolutionary poet Ravanna played by Rana Daggubati in Virata Parvam.

Sai Pallavi also awaits the release of Sekhar Kammula’s upcoming Telugu movie Love Story.