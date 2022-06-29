Sai Pallavi and Rana Daggubati's Virata Parvam to stream on Netflix

The film hit the big screens on June 17 this year.

Actors Sai Pallavi and Rana Daggubati’s recently released film Virata Parvam is gearing up for its OTT release. The film will stream on Netflix from July 1. Sharing the announcement with fans, Netflix India South tweeted on Wednesday, June 29, “A relentless quest for love and freedom! Get ready to experience the world of Virata Parvam, coming to Netflix on 1st of July in Telugu, Malayalam and Tamil! #VirataParvamOnNetflix.” The film hit the big screens on June 17 this year.

Inspired by true events of the 1990s in the Telangana region, Rana essays the role of Comrade Ravanna who is known by his pen name Aranya. Sai Pallavi essayed the role of Vennela, an admirer of Comrade Ravanna’s works. The film is set in the backdrop of the Naxalite movement in Telangana region.

D Suresh Babu presented the film, while Sudhakar Cherukuri of Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara Cinemas bankrolled it. Dani Sanchez Lopez and Divakar Mani were on board as the cinematographers, while Suresh Bobbili was on board as the music composer. The ensemble cast also includes actors Priyamani, Nanditha Das, Naveen Chandra, Zareena Wahab, Eswari Rao and Sai Chand in important roles. Sreekar Prasad has been roped in as the editor, while Stephen Richard and Peter Hein are on board as the stunt choreographers.

Virata Parvam was already postponed multiple times earlier due to unprecedented delays and because of the pandemic. The film was initially slated to release on April 30 last year but it was postponed to a later date. “Due to the second wave of COVID-19 and the alarming rise in cases, Team Virata Parvam has decided to postpone the movie release from 30th April,” the team had announced last year. The film’s director Venu Udugula, who is also a writer and poet, had made his directorial debut with the 2018 social drama Needi Naadi Oke Katha. Meanwhile, Sai Pallavi was recently seen in films like Love Story and Shyam Singha Roy.

A relentless quest for love and freedom!



Get ready to experience the world of Virata Parvam, coming to Netflix on 1st of July in Telugu, Malayalam and Tamil! #VirataParvamOnNetflix pic.twitter.com/44ks2WaJLl — Netflix India South (@Netflix_INSouth) June 29, 2022

