Sai Pallavi and Rana Daggubati’s Virata Parvam release date out

The film was initially slated to hit the big screens last year but was postponed in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

Flix Tollywood

The makers of actors Rana Daggubati and Sai Pallavi’s upcoming film Virata Parvam announced on Friday, May 6 that the movie will hit the big screens on July 1. A new poster was also released to share the release date announcement.The poster looks arresting as both Rana and Sai Pallavi appear to be in a hurry, as they run in the forest whilst holding hands. While Rana looks aggressive with a gun in his hand, Sai Pallavi looks scared. Virata Parvam is written and directed by Venu Udugula.

Sharing the release date announcement with fans, Rana Daggubati wrote, “The wait was long, but we promise you a classic.#VirataParvam Grand Theatrical Release worldwide on July 1st.”

Inspired by true events from the 1990s, Rana plays the role of Comrade Ravanna who is known by his pen name Aranya. Sai Pallavi will be seen as his admirer named Vennela. Virata Parvam is a love story set against the backdrop of war. D Suresh Babu is presenting the film and Sudhakar Cherukuri of Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara Cinemas is bankrolling it. The star cast also includes actors Priyamani, Nanditha Das, Naveen Chandra, Zareena Wahab, Eswari Rao, Sai Chand, Benarji, Nagineedu, Rahul Ramakrishna, Devi Prasad, Anand Ravi, and Anand Chakrapani, among others in pivotal roles.

Dani Sanchez Lopez and Divakar Mani have handled the cinematography, while Suresh Bobbili is on board as the music composer. Stephen Richard and Peter Hein have choreographed the stunt sequences. The technical team also includes editor Sreekar Prasad.

Virata Parvam faced several unprecedented delays due to the coronavirus pandemic and the subsequent lockdowns. The film was initially slated to release on April 30 last year but it was postponed to a later date.“Due to the second wave of COVID-19 and the alarming rise in cases, Team Virata Parvam has decided to postpone the movie release from 30th April,” the team had announced last year.