Sai Dharam Tej recovers from accident, Chiranjeevi welcomes him home

Sai Dharam Tej met with an accident in September while riding his sports bike in Hyderabad, and sustained a collarbone fracture.

Flix Tollywood

Tollywood actor Panja Sai Dharam Tej has fully recovered from an accident that he met with in September, and was discharged from the private hospital in Hyderabad where he was receiving treatment on Saturday, November 6. Sai Dharam Tej is also the nephew of veteran Tollywood actor Konidela Chiranjeevi.

Sharing the news of his nephew’s discharge, Chiranjeevi tweeted his appreciation for the blessings of well-wishers. He also said that with Sai Dharam Tej’s recovery, it is a true festival for all their family members. In a picture shared by the actor, the entire family, including brothers Chiranjeevi, Nagababu and Pawan Kalyan, and their cousins Ram Charan, Varun Tej, Allu Arjun, Akira and Vaisshnav Tej, welcomed Sai Dharam Tej with a cake a bouquet of flowers at their residence.

Sai Dharam Tej met with an accident on September 10, while he was riding his sports bike in Hyderabad’s Madhapur. CCTV footage released by the police shows the bike skidding on the road, causing the actor to be dragged along for a few metres. During the incident, the actor suffered soft tissue injuries and a collarbone fracture. He escaped any major head injuries as he was wearing a helmet. The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation had levied a fine against a construction company for dumping debris on the Madhapur-Khanampet road where the accident took place. The Raidurgam police also booked a suo motu case against Sai Dharam Tej for rash driving.

His movie Republic, directed by Deva Katta, was released while he was recovering in hospital. The political drama was screened in theatres in the Telugu states and garnered a good response from audiences. Republic also has Ramya Krishna, Aishwarya Rajesh, Rahul Ramakrishna and Jagapathi Babu, among others, playing significant roles.

Recently, members of the Konidela and Allu families came together for a pre-Deepavali bash. The party was hosted by Pushpa star Allu Arjun and his wife Allu Sneha Reddy at their residence in Hyderabad.