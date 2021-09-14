GHMC fines construction firm for debris on road after Sai Dharam Tej's accident

Tollywood actor Sai Dharam Tej was riding his sports bike on the Madhapur road when he met with an accident, fracturing his collar bone.

After being accused of negligence from the public and Tollywood celebrities over actor Sai Dharam Tejâ€™s accident, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has levied a fine on the construction company, Aurobindo Construction, for dumping construction material on the Madhapur-Khanamet road, where the actor met with an accident five days ago. The GHMC has levied a fine of Rs 1 lakh on the construction company on Monday, September 13, and said that it caused inconvenience and danger to vehicular movement on the road.

On September 10 at around 7.30pm, Sai Dharam Tej was riding his sports bike on the Madhapur road when the accident occured. As per CCTV footage, the actorâ€™s bike suddenly skidded, which caused him to be dragged for a couple of meters on the road. Sai Dharam Tej sustained a fractured collarbone and other minor injuries. He was taken to a nearby hospital immediately, and later shifted to the Apollo hospital at Jubilee Hills, where he is currently recuperating.

As per an official statement released by the hospital on Sunday, September 12, the actorâ€™s condition is stable and has been improving. It also said that the procedure to fix his collar bone fracture has also been completed, and he was kept under observation by the hospital's team of multidisciplinary experts.

#SaiDharamTej road accident: The actor sustained injuries and collarbone fracture in a road accident at cable bridge. Now, @GHMCOnline has imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh on Aurobindo Construction for dumping construction material on the Madhapur-Khanamet road. @IamSaiDharamTej pic.twitter.com/ilE83IA5zo September 14, 2021

Following the accident, the Raidurgam police have booked a suo motu case against Sai Dharam Tej for rash driving. However, the presence of sand and silt on the road also likely caused the accident.

Sai Dharam Tej is an actor in Tollywood and also the nephew of senior actor Chiranjeevi. Sai Dharam Tej was earlier seen in movies such as Solo Brathuke So Better and Chitralahari and is getting ready for another project, Republic, directed by Deva Katta.

Several celebrities have visited the Sai Dharam Tej in hospital and posted messages on social media, praying for his speedy recovery.

