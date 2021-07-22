Safai Karamchari chairman alleges caste discrimination by Madurai Corpn Commissioner

The Chairman, Venkatesh, requested officials to look into the said matter and take necessary action against Madurai Corporation Commissioner.

news Caste discrimination

The Chairman of National Commission for Safai Karamchari, M Venkatesh on Wednesday raised a complaint against Madurai Municipal Commissioner Dr KP Karthikeyan of alleged discrimination him on the basis of caste and of disrespecting him. The Chairman, who holds a rank equivalent to the post of Minister of State, sent a complaint in this regard to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Ramnath Kovind and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin among others.

In his complaint to the leaders, M Venkatesh alleged that the IAS officer behaved in a disrespectable and insulting manner during his visit to Madurai on July 12. He said, “I went to Madurai to inspect the house of a Safai Karamchari - Swachh Worker who lost his left hand due to electric shock while working and to hear the grievances of the employees protesting before the Madurai Municipal Corporation.”

Venkatesh said that when he reached the Corporation building from Madurai airport the Municipal Commissioner was sitting in his office and refused to visit him despite his calls. Venakatesh alleged, “When I called the Commissioner to hear the grievances of our Safai Karamcharis-Swachh Workers the Commissioner asked why he should come down to meet the Chairman and hear the grievances. He said the Chairman should come to his chamber.” In the letter quoting the statement, Venkatesh said that the Commissioner was uncooperative.



He said, “The post that I have been given is the rank of Union Minister of State and such a behavior by an officer is indiscipline within our system.”