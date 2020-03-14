RSS calls off Bengaluru convention after Karnataka bars public gatherings over COVID-19

On Friday, the RSS had said that it was going ahead with the convention.

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has suspended the three-day annual meeting of its highest decision-making body scheduled to begin on Saturday, RSS General Secretary Suresh Joshi said.

The annual meeting of the Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha (ABPS) was to be held in Bengaluru from March 15-17 to decide on the organisation's future course of action.

"In view of the seriousness of the pandemic COVID-19 and in the light of instructions and advisories thereof issued by the Union and the state governments, the Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha (ABPS) meeting scheduled in Bengaluru has been suspended. All RSS workers should cooperate with administration to create awareness among public and to face this challenge successfully (sic)," the Sangh's Executive Head Joshi said in a statement.

he Karnataka government on Friday announced that conferences and seminars cannot be held across the state for a week, starting Saturday. The RSS had on Friday evening said that the convention would continue in Bengaluru’s Vishwa Samvada Kendra, and that a thermal screening centre had been set up at the venue with 20 doctors. Thermal screening of attendees was taking place on Friday before they were allowed inside.

Meanwhile, the Karnataka Health Department on Friday announced that all malls, theatres, pubs, seminars, conventions and exhibitions would be shuttered for a week to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Colleges have been granted leave for seven days. Weddings, seminars, conventions and public gatherings have been banned for a week as well.

TNM had earlier reported the RSS's Prachar Pramukh (joint publicity chief) Narender Thakur saying that it was mandatory for all RSS workers, office bearers, media and other visitors to undergo screening before attending the ABPS meeting. “Security personnel and journalists covering the meeting will be screened,” he had said.

