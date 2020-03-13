RSS national convention to go on in Bengaluru, thermal screening set up

This despite the Karnataka government announcing that conferences and seminars cannot be held across the state for a week.

The Karnataka government on Friday announced that conferences and seminars cannot be held across the state for a week starting March 14 (Saturday). However, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) plans to continue with its national convention in Bengaluru at Vishwa Samvada Kendra. The RSS has set up a thermal screening centre with 20 doctors at the venue. Thermal screening of attendees will take place before they are allowed inside.

The Karnataka Health Department on Friday announced that all malls, theatres, pubs, seminars, conventions and exhibitions would be shuttered for a week to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Colleges have been granted leave for seven days.

Dine-in restaurants will also be closed, and only home deliveries will be allowed. Schools across the state were ordered to be closed on Thursday already. Examinations for students from class 7 onwards has been permitted.

The annual meeting of the Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha (ABPS), which began on Friday, will continue till March 17, where members of the RSS will discuss the organisation's future course of action.

RSS's Prachar Pramukh (joint publicity chief) Narender Thakur said it is mandatory for all RSS workers, office bearers, media and other visitors to undergo screening before attending the ABPS meeting. “Security personnel and journalists covering the meeting will be screened,” he said.

Apart from Karnataka, Delhi has reported six positive cases and Uttar Pradesh 10. Karnataka has five coronavirus patients, Maharashtra 11 and Ladakh three.

Besides, Rajasthan, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Jammu and Kashmir, Andhra Pradesh and Punjab have reported one case each. Kerala has recorded 19 cases, excluding three patients discharged last month after they recovered from the contagious infection with flu-like symptoms.

The government has asked people not to panic, saying no community transmission of the virus has been observed and there has only been a few cases of local transmission so far