RS Bharathi's derogatory remarks: MNM says Thirumavalavan's silence unfortunate

MNM has termed the remarks by RS Bharathi, feudal and arrogant.

news Controversy

Actor-politician Kamal Haasan's party, Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM), has hit out at DMK Rajya Sabha MP RS Bharathi following a derogatory speech made by the leader. MNM has flayed the Organising Secretary who said in a recent speech that it was only because of the Dravidian movement that the oppressed people were given alms and rose to be judges in courts in the state. In his patronizing, casteist speech, Bharathi also compared journalism to red light districts. While the DMK leader expressed his regret for his comment on 'oppressed people', he is yet to apologise for any of his remarks.

In a statement to the press, Poovai Jagadish Kumar of MNM's Adi Dravidar Welfare Wing said, “The oppressed race has risen up due to the rights that our beloved Ambedkar has given us. Not just for the oppressed race, but he has guided those who were subject to oppression by the harassment of the Varnashrama (system). Parties that have governed Tamil Nadu for fifty years cannot can't touch that even if they had wanted to.”

“Given that, we strongly condemn DMK Organising Secretary RS Bharathi saying, with arrogance and in a feudal manner, that an opportunity given by law is alms given by the DMK,” he said.

Bharathi’s speech, which went viral on Monday, was condemned by Dalit groups as well as the media. The DMK leader also referenced north Indians and BJP leader H Raja in a derogatory way in the speech given at the DMK Youth Wing headquarters Anbagam in Chennai.

The MNM statement adds that DMK chief Stalin ‘taking the statement casually’ is regrettable.

“RS Bharathi thinking that it is enough to express regret is condemnable,” adds the statement.

MNM also questioned VCK chief Thol Thirumavalavan, asking, “At such a time, it is unfortunate that the VCK leader, who is in alliance with the DMK, is restrained by his indebtedness. This is a moment when not just oppressed people but Tamil people need to realise their (leaders') nature.”

It added that DMK, the organisation started by Anna (late Chief Minister CN Annadurai), who said there is fragrance in another garden's jasmine too, will soon fall from the height of arrogance to the pits of its destruction.