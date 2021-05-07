Rs 4,000 per family, free bus travel for women: The first 5 orders signed by TN CM Stalin

MK Stalin and his council of ministers were sworn in on Friday by the Governor of Tamil Nadu.

Minutes after he assumed the post of Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, MK Stalin signed five important orders that included Rs 4,000 as financial assistance for families, free bus travel for women and reduction of milk prices. Some of these orders are based on the promises made by the DMK in its election manifesto, released in the run up to the Assembly polls.

MK Stalin and his council of ministers were sworn in on Friday at the Raj Bhavan in Chennai by Governor Banwarilal Purohit. Several dignitaries including former deputy Chief Minister and AIADMKâ€™s Coordinator O Panneerselvam and former Speaker of the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly P Dhanapal were present at the low-key ceremony. As soon as he assumed office, MK Stalin signed five orders to provide relief to a state that is reeling under the coronavirus pandemic.

Hereâ€™s the list of all five orders that Stalin signed on Friday:

Rs 4,000 will be immediately provided to all â€˜Riceâ€™ ration card holders in the state in an attempt to provide them some relief amidst the pandemic. Of the Rs 4,000, Rs 2,000 will be distributed in the month of May and the remaining will be given later. The price of Aavin milk to be reduced by Rs 3 as a relief measure for residents, as promised by the DMK in its manifesto. All women, including working professionals and students can travel in state-owned buses (Ordinary fare) for free from Saturday. The extra cost of Rs 1,200 crore incurred due to this will be borne by the state government. A new department to fulfill the promise of addressing all your complaints in the first 100 days of the DMK government will be formed. The expenses for COVID treatment in private hospitals will be covered under the Chief Ministerâ€™s health insurance scheme and will be reimbursed to the hospitals by the government.

The newly formed state governmentâ€™s promises come in the wake of surging cases of COVID-19 in the state. Residents of Tamil Nadu have been forced to struggle in this second wave for medicines prescribed by doctors and navigate through the limited beds and oxygen supply available.