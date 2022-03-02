Rs 2.7 lakh collected in fines for putting up political posters in Chennai

The HC was hearing a PIL filed by P Arumugam of T Nagar, who contested for the post of Councillor in the urban local body elections for Ward 117 as an independent candidate.

Over 3,700 political posters have been removed in Chennai and Rs 2.70 lakh collected from the political parties concerned, which had pasted them on the walls of the city during the urban local body elections held on February 19, the Madras High Court was told on Tuesday, March 1. The court was hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by P Arumugam of T Nagar, who contested for the post of Councillor in the urban local body elections for Ward 117 as an independent candidate.

When the petition came up for further hearing on Tuesday, the State Election Commission counsel told the first bench of Chief Justice MN Bhandari and Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy that all the posters have been removed, and the cost for the same has been recovered from the political parties and candidates concerned. In his petition, Arumugam had levelled various allegations against the ruling DMK. The party was allegedly misusing the government machinery to ensure the success of its candidate. The petitioner's posters were torn off and replaced with the ones of the DMK candidate, he further alleged.

On February 16, the High Court bench had directed the SEC to remove the posters and collect the charges from the parties concerned, last week. However, posters stuck by political parties were seen around Chennai as the local urban body polls approached, despite the High Courtâ€™s order. When the matter came up on Tuesday, the SEC told the judges that this order was promptly complied with. The bench disposed of the petition after directing the SEC to remove the left out posters, too.

