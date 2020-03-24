Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswamy on Tuesday announced relief measures worth Rs 3,280 crore for the people of Tamil Nadu as economic relief during the coronavirus pandemic. The Chief Minister was addressing the Assembly on the last day of the current session that has been cut short amid the spread of novel coronavirus. The announcements are as follows:
- All family ration card holders to get Rs 1,000 as relief. They will also receive their share of rice, pulses, cooking oil, sugar without any charge. To avoid people crowding at the PDS centres, this will be provided using a token system.
- Those who missed availing their provision for the month of March can do so along with April month’s stock.
- Construction labourers, and auto drivers attached to the Drivers' Welfare Association will receive Rs 1.000 per family and 15 kilos of rice, 1 kilo pulse and 1 litre of cooking oil.
- Construction labourers and other daily wage labourers from other districts currently stranded in any particular district of Tamil Nadu will be identified by District Collectors and Labourers Unions, and will receive 15 kilos of rice, 1 kilo pulse and 1 litre of cooking oil free of charge.
- Amma canteens will continue to run and provide hot, hygienic food.
- Homeless and destitute people will receive hot, hygienic food in the facilities that they are currently put up at. Centralised kitchens will be established for this purpose by the Chennai Corporation and also by other district Collectors.
- Anganwadis will provide food directly to the elderly.
- Unregistered platform vendors will receive an additional Rs 1,000 as relief.
- Those employed under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme will receive additional wages for two days as special wages for the month of March.
As prohibitory orders under IPC section 144 will come into effect from 6 pm on March 24 in Tamil Nadu, the Chief Minister had already made announcements restricting vehicular movements across districts. Section 144 will be imposed until March 31 in the state. Essential services like groceries, milk etc will be available, the CM said.