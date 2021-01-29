‘RRR’ team reveals first look of actor Olivia Morris

The makers have also revealed the name of her character in ‘RRR’.

Flix Tollywood

After revealing two powerful teasers introducing Ram Charan as Alluri Sitarama Raju and Jr NTR as Komaram Bheem in RRR, director SS Rajamouli has now introduced his audience to another character named Jennifer, played by Olivia Morris. Unveiling her first look from RRR on Friday, on the occasion of her birthday, Rajamouli took to Twitter and wrote, “Presenting @OliviaMorris891 as #Jennifer...:) #RRRMovie #RRR"

The SS Rajamouli magnum opus is set to release in theatres on October 13. The makers and the actors have shared the big announcement on their respective handles. “This October 13, witness Fire and Water come together as a FORCE that has never been experienced before… The biggest collaboration in Indian cinema is set to deliver a memorable experience!!! THE RIDE BEGINS… #RRRMovie #RRRFestivalOnOct13th #RRR”, the official Twitter handle for the film wrote.

This October 13, witness Fire and Water come together as a FORCE that has never been experienced before ✊



The biggest collaboration in Indian cinema is set to deliver a memorable experience!!!



THE RIDE BEGINS...#RRRMovie #RRRFestivalOnOct13th #RRR pic.twitter.com/SawlxK34Yi January 25, 2021

Recently, the team had commenced shooting for the climax sequence of the film. Rajamouli shared a glimpse of the climax, with a picture that sees the hands of the two main characters of the film Sitarama raju and Bheem, holding each other. “The CLIMAX shoot has begun! My Ramaraju and Bheem come together to accomplish what they desired to achieve… #RRRMovie #RRR,” Rajamouli tweeted along with the picture.

The CLIMAX shoot has begun!



My Ramaraju and Bheem come together to accomplish what they desired to achieve... #RRRMovie #RRR pic.twitter.com/4xaWd52CUR — rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) January 19, 2021

RRR will be a fictional story set in the 1920s colonial era. It is based on the lives of two real heroes and well-known revolutionaries — Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. Earlier the makers revealed glimpses of Ram Charan and Jr NTR’s characters for the film through special teasers. Both the videos received a tremendous response from fans.

The film also features Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt in important roles, marking their debut in south Indian cinema. Apart from Olivia Morris, other actors who are foreign nationals, like Ray Stevenson and Alison Doody, will also be seen in the film. According to reports, Samuthirakani and Shriya Saran will also be seen in important roles in RRR.

Presented by D Parvathy, the film is being produced under the DVV Entertainments banner by DVV Danayya. It has reportedly been made on a budget of Rs 300 crore and is one of the most ambitious projects of the Baahubali director.

(Content provided by Digital Native)

Also read:

10 Telugu films where the heroine can be replaced with a sexy lamp

‘Mail’ to ‘Colour Photo’: The ‘90s kids genre in Telugu cinema