10 Telugu films where the heroine can be replaced with a sexy lamp

The Sexy Lamp Test states: “If you can remove a female character from your plot and replace her with a sexy lamp and your story still works, you’re a hack.”

Flix Tollywood

In recent times, there has been much discussion on the representation of women on screen. Feminist critics have also come up with various tests to guage how well women characters are portrayed in a film. You may have heard of the popular Bechdel test, but there's also the Sexy Lamp Test that several Indian movies would fail. Coined by American writer Kelly Sue DeConnick, the Sexy Lamp Test simply states: “If you can remove a female character from your plot and replace her with a sexy lamp and your story still works, you’re a hack.”

If Telugu movies are put to the Sexy Lamp Test, not many would come out with flying colours. In many of these movies, the female lead can be easily replaced with a 'sexy lamp' and it would hardly make a difference to the story. Though there have been films like Oh! Baby, Fidaa, Baahubali 2 and Pelli Choopulu which give importance to women actors, in a majority of Telugu films, the story is never about the female lead; they don't get any scope to perform or prove their acting skills. Their character can just be defined as the hero's "love interest", and they have limited screen space, let alone a character arc.

At the most, they may have a few forced comedy scenes or duets with the hero in exotic locations. It's interesting to note that even women actors who play meaty roles in other film industries, are reduced to doing such insignificant roles in Telugu cinema. They are cast in the film only as mere crowd pullers.

Here's a list of 10 such Telugu films that came out in the last decade, and would fail the Sexy Lamp Test.



V (2020)



Nivetha Thomas has no significant role to play in this movie directed by Mohana Krishna Indraganti, as the entire story revolves around the two male characters — Vikram and Vivek, played by Nani and Sudheer Babu respectively. In this action thriller involving a series of murders, Nivetha plays the role of Apoorva, a crime novelist. Although Vivek suspects her at the beginning, this is presented as comedy and she has nothing much to do in the film.

Sarileru Neekevvaru (2020)



Directed by Anil Ravipudi, this movie stars Mahesh Babu and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles. Rashmika has absolutely no connection with the plot line apart from a train journey that her family shares with the hero and a few other scenes. As Samskruthi, Rashmika is only there to induce some comedy and has nothing else to do in the film.

George Reddy (2019)



This Jeevan Reddy directorial is inspired by the true story of a student revolutionary from Osmania University in the 1970s. There is no evidence of a young woman in the real George Reddy's life as represented in the film. George Reddy unnecessarily includes a character called Maya, played by Muskaan, who adores George Reddy. She gets a song where she glorifies the male lead.

Maharshi (2019)



Directed by Vamshi Paidipally, Pooja Hegde appears as Pooja in this film along with Mahesh Babu. While she falls for Rishi, played by Mahesh Babu, in their college days, the career oriented Rishi refuses her and goes on to become a successful CEO. However, he realises his feelings for her in the second half when she meets him for a sponsorship request on behalf of her company. But all of this happens as a sidetrack, and the main plot is on how Rishi helps farmers.

Vinaya Vidheya Rama (2018)

In Boyapati Srinu’s Vinaya Vidheya Rama, Ram Konidela, played by Ram Charan Konidela, gets engaged to Sita, played by Kiara Advani, early in the film. The film has a ‘comedy track’ involving Sita’s mother, a women’s rights activist whose strong reactions to incidents of violence against women, are considered ‘excessive’ by Ram’s family. They worry that Ram would be ‘dominated’ by Sita in their marriage. Sita remains sidelined as Ram’s fiancee while he is busy protecting his brothers and their families, and fighting the villain Raja Bhai, played by Vivek Oberoi. Watch scenes from Vinaya Vidheya Rama here :

Middle Class Abbayi (2017)



In this movie directed by Venu Sri Ram, Nani and Sai Pallavi play the lead roles. Although Bhoomika as a sincere RTO officer has an important role in the film as Nani's sister-in-law, Sai Pallavi, who usually appears in significant roles, has nothing much to do in the film. Her character Chinni is limited to playing the love interest of the protagonist while the plot revolves around Nani and how he saves his sister-in-law from a gangster.

Dhruva (2016)



Directed by Surender Reddy, Dhruva has Ram Charan and Rakul Preet Singh in the lead. Rakul, as Ishika, falls for Ram Charan's character, Dhruva. However, Dhruva is immersed in his research on solving an organised crime. Ishika just has a few scenes where she "helps" him and appears in romantic songs.

Aagadu (2014)



Directed by Srinu Vaitla, this film stars Mahesh Babu and Tamannaah in the lead roles. Tamannaah plays the role of Saroja who runs a sweet shop. She appears in a few comedy scenes and duets but has nothing much to do otherwise in this film where Mahesh Babu acts as an 'encounter' specialist and goes after a don.

Dookudu (2011)

In this Srinu Vaitla movie with Mahesh Babu as the male lead, Samantha plays the role of Prasanti, the daughter of a senior police officer. Mahesh Babu, playing the role of Ajay, works under the senior cop. When they go to Turkey for an undercover operation, Ajay falls for Prasanti. Although she rejects him in the begining, she later accepts his proposal after coming to know about his 'sincerity' from her father. Samantha is just there for some comedy and romance scenes which are insignificant to the plot.

Adhurs (2010)



VV Vinayak's film with Junior NTR has the latter playing a pair of twins, Chari and Narasimha. Nayanthara plays the role of a young Brahmin woman, Chandrakala, who falls for Chari. Nayanthara's role is limited to a few duets and comedy scenes involving Brahmanandam. The main plot, however, revolves around how the twins rescue their father.

Watch Adhurs scenes here :

Read: Can a male actor act after marriage? Shraddha Srinath's posts counter stereotypes

Read: 'The Great Indian Kitchen': A familiar tale of abuse that I once lived through