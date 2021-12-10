RRR to be released on OTT 90 days after theatrical release

Netflix and ZEE5 have acquired the streaming rights for 'RRR' in different languages.

Flix Tollywood

The trailer for SS Rajamouli’s upcoming film RRR was unveiled on Thursday, December 9, and was even screened in theatres in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. The RRR team interacted with the media in Mumbai during the trailer launch event. During the media interaction, the Hindi language version distributor of RRR, Jayanti Lal Gada of Pen Studios, revealed details on the OTT release of the magnum opus. On being asked about the film's OTT or digital release, Jayanti Lal Gada said, “RRR will be available on OTT platform only after at least 90 days from the theatrical release.”

It is to be noted that ZEE5 and Netflix own the post-theatrical digital streaming rights of Ram Charan and Jr NTR starrer RRR. The makers had earlier revealed that the Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada versions of the film will stream on ZEE5, while the Hindi, English, Portuguese, Korean, Turkish, and Spanish version will stream on Netflix. The makers are currently occupied with the promotional activities. Rajamouli and his whole team are to travel to important cities in India to promote the film.

Speaking at the trailer launch event, Jr NTR said that RRR has opened a lot of doors for him as an actor. "An actor should not be comfortable. As an actor, for me, Rajamouli is one director who has always satisfied my thirst to do something new,” he said.

RRR is a period film that narrates a fictional tale about two freedom fighters in the early 20th century – Alluri Sitarama Raju, played by Ram Charan and Komaram Bheem, played by Jr NTR. Alia Bhatt and Olivia Morris are the female leads in the movie, while Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran and Samuthirakani are playing important roles.

MM Keeravani is the music composer, while DVV Danayya is bankrolling the movie under DVV Entertainments. RRR is slated for its theatrical release in multiple languages on January 7, 2022, after several delays amid the pandemic.

