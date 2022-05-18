Rowdy Baby video disappears after Dhanush's YouTube channel hacked, restored later

Wunderbar Films announced on May 18 that its channel had been restored by YouTube India.

Fans of popular Kollywood actor Dhanush were shocked when they were unable to watch his and Sai Pallavi’s iconic dance number ‘Rowdy Baby’ on the YouTube page of Wunderbar Films, Dhanush’s production banner. On Tuesday, May 17, digital media and music distribution company Divo Movies — which has worked with AR Rahman, Dhanush, Anirudh, and Yuvan Shankar Raja among others — revealed that the Wunderbar Films channel had been hacked.

The incident had shocked many fans, as the channel’s most popular video — Sai Pallavi and Dhanush shaking a leg in ‘Rowdy Baby’ from Maari 2 — was temporarily unavailable to watch. Several people took to Twitter to express their disbelief, and appealed to YouTube India to recover the account.

However, hours after their YouTube channel was hacked, Wunderbar Films announced that the channel was back online. On Wednesday, May 18, they tweeted, “Our YouTube channel is back! Thank you @YouTubeIndia for the support. @dhanushkraja @theSreyas @RIAZtheboss.” The channel contained several chartbusters, but the most popular among them was Dhee and Dhanush’s hit track ‘Rowdy Baby’. Starring Sai Pallavi and Dhanush in the lead, the song from Maari 2 has garnered over 1.3 billion views on YouTube. It is reportedly the only Tamil and south Indian song to have crossed the one billion-mark on YouTube.

Although speculations about deletion of ‘Rowdy Baby’ from the account did the rounds on social media, the content in the channel remains unchanged following its recovery. Further information about the security breach and the perpetrators is awaited.

Production and distribution banner Wunderbar Films was launched by Dhanush and director Aishwarya Rajinikanth in 2010. He made his debut as a producer with the film 3, which was helmed by the latter. Wunderbar Films has bankrolled several popular Tamil films such as Ethir Neechal, Velaiilla Pattadhari, Kaaki Sattai, Naanum Rowdy Dhaan, Kaala, Vada Chennai, Maari, and Maari 2. While the banner has produced commercial entertainers, it has also focused on films like Kaaka Muttai, Visaranai and Pa Paandi, which were appreciated for being off-beat and opened to critical acclaim.

Meanwhile, actor Dhanush is gearing up for the release of his upcoming Hollywood project The Gray Man, which will premiere on Over-the-top (OTT) platform Netflix. Helmed by the Russo brothers, the film co-stars actors Chris Evans, Ryan Gosling, and Ana De Armas in pivotal roles.

Today early morning @wunderbarfilms youtube channel unfortunately got hacked and will be recovered shortly. @YouTubeIndia is helping us with the process. @dhanushkraja @theSreyas — Divo (@divomovies) May 17, 2022

