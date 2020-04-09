Row over BJP MLA's photo on food packets, unions say bought with workers’ fund

A controversy erupted when food packets were distributed with a photograph of MLA Aravind Limbavali along with PM Modi and CM Yediyurappa.

news Controversy

A photo of BJP MLA Aravind Limbavali along with the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa pasted on food packets meant for relief for stranded migrants has created a controversy.

The relief materials in the form of dry rations were being distributed by the state Labour Department to help economically disadvantaged communities who are now struggling for basic food following the national lockdown to counter the spread of COVID-19.

While it is common for aid or government social welfare measures to have posters of the Prime Minister or Chief Minister, unions pointed out this is not applicable in this case. They have accused the Mahadevapura MLA of falsely claiming credit for the rations handed out to the migrant workers.

This because these food packets have been arranged using the fund from the Karnataka Building and other Construction Workers Welfare Board. Funds for the Karnataka Building and other Construction Workers Welfare Board are collected as a cess and is not like other forms of tax revenue.

In a tweet, the All India Council of Central Trade Union Karnataka unit, said,”Utterly shameful behaviour from @ArvindLBJP ! This is relief brought from the money from the construction workers welfare board and unorganised sector welfare board! How are you put your photo on it!

@BBMPCOMM please take action as you are incharge of delivery of ration

Utterly shameful behaviour from @ArvindLBJP ! This is relief brought from the money from the construction workers welfare board and unorganised sector welfare board! How are you put your photo on it!@BBMPCOMM please take action as you are incharge of delivery of ration https://t.co/6q9Z64irVL — AICCTU Karnataka (@aicctukar) April 9, 2020

AICCTU and other voluntary organisations and individuals are working with the Karnataka Labour Department to ensure supply of dry ration in association with the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike.

Responding to one of the tweets tagging him and questioning the move, Karnataka Labour Secretary Captain Manivannan replied, “You should seek an explanation from those who posted the stickers. We, at labour dept and DIPR (Department of Public Relations), spend our energy and time in ensuring the labourers get food, not on who gets the credit.”

Commissioner sir why are politicians taking credit on this great initiative by GOK? Please explain.. @mani1972ias @Karnataka_DIPR https://t.co/69B60pMAB8 pic.twitter.com/3FDsubma2m — Bilal Irfan بلال عرفان बिलाल इरफान (@BilalJaiHind) April 8, 2020

Earlier on Wednesday, Manivannan had said the Labour Department along with staff, volunteers had collectively served more than 10 lakh needy persons.

N Shivanna, General Secretary of Karnataka Constructions and Quarry Workers Union also said this is not government money as it is collected as a cess and it is only meant for the purpose of welfare of labourers.