Roopa IPS vs Rohini IAS: Allegations fly thick & fast between Karnataka officers

Accusations of corruption, inappropriate behaviour, and vengeance have been flying thick and fast between the two top women officers in Karnataka.

Two top women officers in Karnataka – IPS officer D Roopa Moudgil and IAS officer Rohini Sindhuri – are engaged in a public fight with each other, with accusations of corruption and sending personal pictures to other IAS officers. It started after photographs of Rohini Sindhuri, currently serving as the Commissioner of Hindu Religious Institutions and Charitable Endowment Department and JD(S) MLA from Mysuru’s Krishnarajanagara Sa Ra Mahesh sitting together in a restaurant emerged. In 2021, when Rohini was posted as the Deputy Commissioner of Mysuru, she and the MLA had several spats, with both accusing each other of corruption. When the photographs emerged, Roopa Moudgil, currently serving as Managing Director of Karnataka Handicrafts Development Corporation, took to social media to question why an officer was meeting a politician and whether a compromise was being struck. This has now descended into a full-blown fight between the two officers, with Rohini alleging that it was a false, personal vilification campaign.

In a detailed Facebook post on Saturday, February 18, Roopa listed various allegations against Rohini, accusing her of corruption and sending personal pictures to other IAS officers. Listing out 20 points, Roopa asked why there was no investigation against Rohini though there were murmurs of corruption. Roopa also referenced Rohini's past conflicts with fellow civil servants, including then Mysuru City Corporation Commissioner Shilpa Nag. in June 2021, Shilpa Nag and Rohini were transferred out of their posts after Shilpa held a press meet and accused Rohini of humiliating her. Rohini on the other hand alleged dereliction of duties by Shilpa.

Roopa also raked up the deaths of 24 people at the Chamarajanagar government hospital due to lack of oxygen during the pandemic. There were allegations then that Mysuru had not transported enough oxygen to Chamarajanagar. Roopa also questioned why Rohini built a swimming pool in her house in the middle of the pandemic.

Roopa alleged that Rohini was negotiating with politicians. Speaking to TNM, Roopa said, “I have read several reports that Rohini had met with the MLA [Sa Ra Mahesh]. Some news outlets are speculating if it was a compromise meeting. However, I fail to understand why there should be a compromise. Is there any provision in the law that allows it?” She further added that if Rohini had any grievances she could take legal action. “She can file a case, and I will explain my side of the story in court.”

Rohini Sindhuri responded to the accusations by taking a jibe at Roopa and stated that “mental illness is a serious problem that requires treatment”. “When people in responsible positions suffer from mental illness, it becomes all the more dangerous. She has been driving a false, personal vilification campaign against me which is her standard modus operandi. She has done it in every place she has worked, including the current one which is an ex-cadre post,” Rohini said. She also added that the pictures shared by Roopa were screenshots picked from social media posts and WhatsApp status which have been falsely used to “scandalise” her. Rohini said that she will take legal and appropriate action against Roopa.