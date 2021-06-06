Karnataka govt transfers Rohini Sindhuri and Shilpa Nag from Mysuru after tussle

Sindhuri has been transferred as Commissioner for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments and Nag is now the Director for E-governance, Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department.

news Transfers

Days after the tussle between Mysuru City Corporation Commissioner Shilpa Nag and Mysuru Deputy Commissioner, Rohini Sindhuri Dasari, the Karnataka government issued orders transferring both of them, effecting a minor shakeup of the bureaucracy in the state. While 2009-batch IAS officer Sindhuri has been transferred to the post of Commissioner for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments, the 2014-batch officer Shilpa Nag has been appointed as Director for E-governance, Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department.

Shilpa Nag had accused Rohini Sindhuri of â€˜humiliatingâ€™ her and had on May 3 addressed a press conference holding up an 18-page handwritten letter to announce that she was stepping down from her post. Within hours, Sindhuri released a press statement alleging dereliction of duties by Shilpa and asked her to give a detailed account utilisation of the Corporate Social Responsibility fund (CSR) of Rs 12.3 crore. Now, both of the officers have been transferred. Bagadi Gautam will replace Sindhuri as the Deputy Commissioner of Mysuru and Lakshmikanth Reddy will replace Shilpa Nag as Mysore City Corporation (MCC) Commissioner.

Following the spat between the two officers, Karnataka Chief Secretary P Ravi Kumar had held a meeting in Mysuru on May 4 to take stock of the COVID-19 preparedness of the district, where it was learnt that both IAS officers had submitted over 100-page reports (their side of the story) to him. Shilpa Nag also tried to hand over her resignation to him but he did not accept it, and instead asked her to focus on the COVID-19 related work in Mysuru.

Apart from Sindhuri and Nag, the order of their transfer also states that Special Health Commissioner P Rajendra Cholan has been given additional charge as the Managing Director (MD) of Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (BESCOM), while Dayananda KA is now a Commissioner of BBMP Administration.

Earlier, the Karnataka government had ordered an inquiry against Rohini Sindhuri regarding the construction of a gym and an indoor swimming pool in her official residence.

(With IANS inputs)