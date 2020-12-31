Roopa IPS questions Addl Chief Secy’s inaction in probe against officer Nimbalkar

Roopa has questioned why she has been subjected to prompt action while there’s no action against Nimbalkar despite CBI seeking his prosecution.

The tendering process of the multi-crore Bengaluru Safe City Project has exposed rifts in the top IAS/IPS circles within the Karnataka government over alleged double standards in dealing with corruption charges. A letter by senior IPS officer D Roopa to the Chief Secretary Vijaya Bhaskar (dated Tuesday) has highlighted details of inaction with regards to corruption charges against another senior IPS officer Hemanth Nimbalkar.

The letter which TNM has accessed, highlights lack of disciplinary action not only in respect to the Safe City Project but also the multi-crore IMA scam where he has been chargesheeted by the Central Bureau of Investigation. She has also sought “an independent inquiry and proper action” against these delays or inaction from the CS in this letter.

In this letter, Roopa has alleged that while the Home Department had started a prompt enquiry against a “false and motivated” complaint against her, it has hesitated to do the same against Nimbalkar even after months since the CBI sought sanction of prosecution. The letter mentions that the CBI has sought sanction of prosecution in September 2020.

Her letter reads, “However, for months, the ACS, Home Department, Sri Rajneesh Goel IAS has failed to submit the draft major disciplinary proceedings to the DPAR(Services). The said delays are deliberate and help Shri Hemant Nimbalkar, IPS. Kindly, contrast this with immediate and lightening speed approval of enquiry by the same ACS, Home Department, Sri Rajneesh Goel IAS on the false and motivated report of Shri Hemant Nimbalkar submitted on Safe City Project issue.”

Nimbalkar has been chargesheeted by the CBI in the IMA case along with other co-accused. In her letter, Roopa pointed out that while junior police officers accused in the IMA scam were suspended, there has been no action against Nimbalkar and another IPS officer (Ajay Hilori).

She also pointed out that the Home Department has not taken any action on the complaints made against the tendering process for the Safe City Project made by Bharat Electronics Limited (a public sector unit).

Incidentally, there were other complaints made against the tendering process by anti-corruption activists and the JD(S).

It has been widely reported how Nimbalkar, Additional Commissioner of Police (Administration), Bengaluru and chief of the tendering committee for the project and Roopa have exchanged allegations of wrongdoing surrounding the project. Roopa has alleged that Nimbalkar being the chief of the tendering committee was favouring a particular committee violating norms. Nimbalkar on the other hand had alleged that Roopa, Home Secretary was interfering with the process without any authority. However, Roopa has maintained that she was made part of the decision making process by the Chief Secretary himself.

The Times of India on Thursday has reported that Nimbalkar has offered to give up his place from the tendering committee citing sources.