Ritu Varma to play a chef in Ani Sasi directorial

The film which is set in UK will be the debut film for the director Ani Sasi.

It was reported earlier that noted Malayalam filmmaker, late IV Sasi’s son, Ani Sasi is directing his debut film in Telugu and has roped in Ashok Selvan to play an important role in it. Ashok Selvan will be seen as an overweight chef and has undergone a total physical transformation for the role.

The film is said to be set in the UK with a major portion being shot there. Divakar Mani has been roped in to crank the camera for this yet to be titled film. Nitya Menen and Ritu Varma have been roped in to play the female leads in this entertainer.



The latest buzz about this film is that Ritu Varma will also be seen playing a chef. The actor has a meaty role and has undergone a lot of training to get into the skin of the character, say sources. Ritu, known for taking up unconventional roles, is excited over the role and is looking forward to the film’s release, we hear.



It may be noted here that Ashok Selvan’s last film was the Tamil film Oh My Kadavule. The film was directed by Ashwath Marimuthu and bankrolled by Ashok Selvan, Abhinaya Selvam, and Dilli Babu under the banner Axess Film Factory, and Happy High Pictures.



Ashok Selvan will also be making his debut in the Malayalam film industry with the Mohanlal starrer Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham. The film is directed by Priyadarshan and is produced jointly by Antony Perumbavoor, Santhosh T. Kuruvilla and C.J. Roy under their respective banners Aashirvad Cinemas, Confident Group and Moonshot Entertainment on a very high budget.



Ritu Varma, on the other hand, is expecting the release of Tuck Jagadish, which has Nani as her hero. Directed by Shiva Nirvana, the film has music by S S Thaman and Prasad Murella to crank the camera. Jagapathi Babu is said to be playing a pivotal role in this flick.

