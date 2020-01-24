Ashok Selvan as overweight chef in Ani Sasi’s directorial debut?

Ani Sasi is the son of the noted Malayalam filmmaker, late IV Sasi.

Flix Kollywood

Noted Malayalam filmmaker late IV Sasi’s son, Ani Sasi is directing his debut film and has roped in Ashok Selvan to play an important role in it. It will be made in Tamil. Reports about this film are that Ashok Selvan will be seen as an overweight chef and has undergone a total physical transformation for the role.

The film is set in the UK and the shooting is in progress in that country. Divakar Mani has been roped in to crank the camera for this yet to be titled film. Nithya Menen and Ritu Varma have been roped in to play the female leads in this entertainer.

Ashok Selvan currently has the Tamil film Oh My Kadavule, waiting for release. The film is directed by Ashwath Marimuthu and bankrolled by Ashok Selvan, Abhinaya Selvam, and Dilli Babu under the banner Axess Film Factory and Happy High Pictures. Ritika Singh and Vani Bhojan play the female leads in this flick with Vijay Sethupathi roped in for a cameo. The film is scheduled to have its theatrical release on February 14, Valentine's Day.

Also, he will be debuting in the Malayalam film industry with the Mohanlal starrer Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham. This historical also has Manju Warrier, Arjun Sarja, Mukesh and Keerthy Suresh in the cast appearing in important roles. Cinematographer Tirru is cranking the camera for this venture. The shooting of this magnum opus was completed last year and is currently in the post production stage due to a large amount of VFX involved. Incidentally, Ani Sasi is credited as the co-writer of this flick.

The film is directed by Priyadarshan and is produced jointly by Antony Perumbavoor, Santhosh T Kuruvilla and CJ Roy under their respective banners Aashirvad Cinemas, Confident Group and Moonshot Entertainment on a very high budget.

(Content provided by Digital Native)