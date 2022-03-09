Rishi Kapoor's last film Sharmaji Namkeen gears up for release

'Sharmaji Namkeen' starring the late Rishi Kapoor in his last on-screen portrayal, will release on Amazon Prime Video.

Flix Cinema

Upcoming Hindi film Sharmaji Namkeen which stars late Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor in his last on-screen portrayal, is heading for an OTT release as it will premiere on March 31. The film marks Rishi Kapoorâ€™s posthumous release. Dealing with the themes of self-realisation and discovery, Sharmaji Namkeen tells the story of a recently retired man, who discovers his passion for cooking after joining a women's kitty circle. It will premiere on March 31 on Amazon Prime Video.

The film, directed by Hitesh Bhatia, also stars Paresh Rawal alongside Juhi Chawla, Suhail Nayyar, Taaruk Raina, Satish Kaushik, Sheeba Chaddha, and Isha Talwar. In fact, it is the first Hindi movie where the two actors â€” Rishi Kapoor and Paresh Rawal â€” have come together to play one character. Sharmaji Namkeen has been produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the banner of Excel Entertainment in association with Honey Trehan and Abhishek Chaubey of MacGuffin Pictures.

Ritesh Sidhwani, Co-Founder, Excel Entertainment said that the film is an ode to Rishi Kapoorâ€™s stardom. He said, "We are humbled and thankful to work with the legendary actor, the late Rishi Kapoor, for this epic family entertainer, which remains his last on-screen portrayal. The movie is our tribute to his commanding stardom and charm."

Bollywood icon Rishi Kapoor passed away in Mumbai on April 30, 2020, aged 67. Kapoor gained popularity in 1970 for his debut in father Raj Kapoorâ€™s classic film Mera Naam Joker. In 1973, he teamed up with Dimple Kapadia for the film Bobby, for which he received a Filmfare Award for Best Actor. In recent years, he joined the cast of films like Kapoor & Sons and Love Aaj Kal. He is survived by wife Neetu and his two children, Riddhima Kapoor and actor Ranbir Kapoor.

all rise, for the first time 2 legends have arrived to cook up something namkeen and add some spice to your life âœ¨#SharmajiNamkeenOnPrime, world premiere, March 31@chintskap @SirPareshRawal @thisisnothitesh @excelmovies @MacguffinP pic.twitter.com/S2W6KmQ9eG â€” amazon prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) March 9, 2022

