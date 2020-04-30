Veteran Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor passes away at 67

The actor had been admitted to a Mumbai hospital on Wednesday.

Flix Death

Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor passed away on Thursday. The 67-year-old actor had been admitted to Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital in Mumbai.

Actor Amitabh Bachchan took to Twitter to announce the actor’s demise.

“He's GONE .. ! Rishi Kapoor .. gone .. just passed away .. I am destroyed !” Bachchan tweeted.

In 2018, Rishi Kapoor was diagnosed with cancer for the first time, following which the actor was in New York for nearly a year to undergo treatment. He returned to India in September 2019 after recovering.

Rishi's elder brother, actor Randhir Kapoor, had told the media on Wednesday that he was not feeling well and thus was rushed to hospital. “It's true that he has been admitted to the hospital. He is in Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital. He was not keeping well and had some problem, so we admitted him early this morning," Randhir Kapoor said, according to a report in news18.com.

Kapoor, who is known to regularly tweet on social media, has not done so after April 2.

Post return to India, Kapoor's health has frequently been in focus. The actor was admitted to hospital in quick succession in February. Amid speculations about his health, he had been hospitalised in New Delhi in early February, while on a visit to New Delhi. Later, on returning to Mumbai, reported ndtv.com, Kapoor had again been hospitalised with viral fever but was discharged soon after.

Kapoor rose to fame in 1970 for his debut in father Raj Kapoor’s classic film Mera Naam Joker. In 1973, he starred opposite Dimple Kapadia in the film Bobby, for which he received a Best Actor Filmfare award. In more recent years, he was seen starring in films like Kapoor & Sons and Love Aaj Kal.

He has appeared in dozens of films over his long, storied career, including many alongside his wife Neetu Singh.

He was last seen in the 2019 Hindi movie The Body. The actor recently announced his next project, a remake of Hollywood film The Intern also featuring Deepika Padukone.

He is survived by wife Neetu and his two children, Riddhima Kapoor and actor Ranbir Kapoor.

