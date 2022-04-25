Revamped Ram temple in Andhraâ€™s Ramatheertham inaugurated

The alleged vandalism of a Lord Ram idol at the hilltop temple in Ramatheertham village in 2020 had triggered massive outrage from opposition parties like the TDP, BJP and Jana Sena Party.

news Controversy

The Ram temple in Ramatheertham village in Vizianagaram district of Andhra Pradesh, which has been a site of controversy after an idol of the deity Ram was allegedly vandalised in December 2020, was inaugurated after reconstruction on April 25, Monday. The temple has been revamped by the state government at a cost of Rs 3 crore. Endowments Minister Kottu Satyanarayana and Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana, who hails from the district, attended the event. Former Union Minister and TDP leader Pusapati Ashok Gajapathi Raju, who is a hereditary trustee of the temple, was reportedly invited to the ceremony but refrained from attending.

The alleged vandalism incident at the temple located on a hilltop near Ramatheertham village of Nellimarla mandal had triggered massive outrage from the opposition Telugu Desam Party (TDP), BJP and its ally Jana Sena Party, who alleged that there was a rise in attacks on Hindu temples under the YSRCP government. Ashok Gajapathi, who belongs to the Vizianagaram royal family of Pusapati Rajus which founded the temple, was removed as the temple chairman for failing to prevent the vandalism.

Recently in December 2021, another row erupted during the templeâ€™s foundation stone laying ceremony. Ashok was reportedly upset over not being informed beforehand about the plaque laying ceremony as per temple norms, and over the order of names appearing on the foundation plaque as his name appeared at the bottom. Alleging that the state government ignored protocol and violated tradition and culture, he reportedly tried to remove the plaque installed to lay the foundation stone. He also entered into an argument with officials and YSRCP leaders.

Police booked Ashok on a complaint by the templeâ€™s executive officer in connection with the incident. Ahead of the temple inauguration ceremony, Ashok told the media that he would visit the temple whenever he liked. He condemned the attitude of the Endowments Department officials towards him, implying that his attendance at the inauguration could lead to tension yet again.

Former Endowments Minister Vellampalli Srinivas had previously said that the reconstruction will comply with 'Agamasastra', following consultations with priests and seers, without hurting the sentiments of devotees. He said stonecutters from Chilakaluripeta were being roped in for the reconstruction as Ramatheertham was planned to be a fully stone structure.

